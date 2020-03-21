KMT must re-engage Washington

By Huang Ching-lung 黃清龍





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) was on March 7 elected as the party’s chairman. He has yet to receive the standard congratulatory telegram from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Chiang set the tone for his future relationship with the Chinese Communist Party when, during the swearing-in ceremony at KMT headquarters on Monday last week, he said that Taiwan should have “close relations” with the US, “peaceful relations” with China and “friendly relations” with Japan. Needless to say, it did not go down well in some quarters.

However, not only does the party desperately need to revisit its relationship with China, it also urgently needs to improve its ties with the US, which the party has allowed to wither.

From 2007 to 2008, I held a position as a visiting academic at a think tank in Washington. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was the ruling party at the time and pan-blue camp was very active in Washington.

The KMT established a KMT-People First Party (PFP) alliance joint representative office in the US, which was run by former National Security Council secretary-general Jason Yuan (袁健生). There were also several senior party officials based in the city, such as Jacob Chang (張大同), and they attended all the important conferences and forums. The KMT was also able to draw on a huge amount of support from the Taiwanese-American community.

Twelve years on, I returned to Washington during the Lunar New Year holiday period and found that the tables have turned: The disparity between the pan-green and pan-blue camps’ lobbying efforts in Washington is like night and day.

The DPP has established a US representative office, the DPP US Mission, which is managed by a Washington old hand, Michael Fonte. Then there is the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, which has a presence in more than a dozen US states and is focused on lobbying the US Congress, and the Global Taiwan Institute at the Dupont Circle — home to some of Washington’s most prominent think tanks.

The DPP is even being assisted by Project 2049 Institute chairman and former US assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver. The KMT, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen.

Anyone familiar with US politics knows that Washington think tanks are able to exert significant influence on government policy and legislation made by Congress. When these think tanks hold forums to discuss the political situation in Taiwan and cross-strait issues, representatives from both of Taiwan’s political camps are seen as important figures whose advice is often sought.

Absence from these forums over a long period means that their voices will carry less weight and, eventually, they may even lose their right to voice opinions.

After the KMT regained power in 2008, Yuan and Chang transferred to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US and became Taiwan’s representative and deputy representative to the US respectively. With their appointments, the party began to consider whether it should continue operating a parallel representative office in the US. One consideration was cost.

The expense of running the KMT-PFP joint office was split down the middle between the two parties, and the KMT’s portion was funded personally by then-party chairman Lien Chan (連戰).

Another problem was finding qualified people, as qualified candidates were unwilling to take on the role. When the relationship between the KMT and PFP changed, then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) decided to disband the party’s representative office.

In contrast, with the debacle of then-DPP chairperson Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) 2011 visit to the US fresh in its memory — when a White House national security adviser briefed international media against Tsai during her visit — the party in 2013 established a representative office in Washington.

Fonte, who heads the office, speaks fluent Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), and is well-connected and a hard worker. His primary responsibility is to liaise with the executive branches of US government, including the Department of State, the National Security Council and the Department of Defense, but he also often speaks on behalf of the DPP at forums.

At present, the pan-blue camp only has a single, small think tank in Washington called the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies, established by a group of enthusiastic expatriate Taiwanese. The think tank has no experts and its activities pale in comparison with those of the green camp’s Global Taiwan Institute.

As for established pro-KMT organizations in Washington, they have become a disparate collection of one-man-bands, each advancing their own ideas.

The KMT has in the past few years been drifting away from Washington. This was in no small part driven by the party’s strategic shift into Beijing’s orbit, but it was also caused by many years of negligence.

The KMT’s new chairman has decided to move the party closer to the US. If he is to succeed, the party must re-engage with Washington.

Huang Ching-lung is director of the Taipei Trust in Democracy Association.

Translated by Edward Jones