Community action amid COVID-19

On Feb. 14, American physician-scientist Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the US National Institutes of Health, announced that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is expected to increase and the epidemic is going to continue for an extended period. He added that the public health systems in countries around the world have to ensure that comprehensive preparations are in place to prevent community transmission of the disease. That same day, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its Interim Guidance for Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Homes

By King Chwan-Chuen, Wang Liang-Yi, Chen Yi-Yeh, Chan Hsiao-Yu