Taiwan won a crucial victory this week when Johns Hopkins University reverted to using “Taiwan” on the Web-based dashboard it created to track COVID-19 outbreaks around the world. The nation’s appellation on the map had been changed on Monday to “Taipei and environs” to align with the WHO’s naming conventions “to achieve consistency in reporting,” the university said, but after a protest from Taipei, it decided to follow the US Department of State’s naming conventions. Names matter, and the need for such clarity has been made painfully obvious in recent weeks as country after country lumped Taiwan in with China as they
As the global spread of COVID-19 intensifies, badly affecting people with vulnerable immune systems across continents, much attention has been given to China’s initial cover-up of, and unresponsiveness to, the outbreak in Wuhan and its hinterlands across Hubei Province. The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, even though its mortality rate is lower than SARS. There is still no drug proven effective against it, even though Gilead Sciences, a California-based biotechnology company, has just announced the launch of further trials of Remdesivir for it. First developed to treat Ebola, Remdesivir allegedly caused severe side effects and failed in the Ebola trials. After
On Feb. 14, American physician-scientist Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the US National Institutes of Health, announced that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is expected to increase and the epidemic is going to continue for an extended period. He added that the public health systems in countries around the world have to ensure that comprehensive preparations are in place to prevent community transmission of the disease. That same day, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its Interim Guidance for Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Homes
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the party’s new chairman, is going to need to steer his party through some distinctly choppy waters over the coming months. Chiang was elected on promises of reform; he must also demonstrate his ability to foster party unity. He visited the Jenn Lann Gong Temple in Taichung on Sunday with a large contingent of current and former KMT legislators, the day after his election and the day before being sworn-in. This was presumably a chance to check in with former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), the temple chairman and a