Nouriel Roubini, a New York University economics professor who is sometimes called “Dr Doom,” has accurately predicted several financial crises. In a Feb. 20 interview with Der Spiegel, he predicted that the COVID-19 epidemic would lead to a global economic disaster, that stock markets around the world would fall by 30 to 40 percent and that US President Donald Trump would fail in his re-election bid. Roubini also said that the Chinese government “will need a scapegoat” to deal with the impact of the epidemic, and that he assumes “that China will start trouble in Taiwan, Hong Kong or even Vietnam. They’ll
An immediate crisis radiating from China should not distract the international community, particularly the US, from other dangerous situations created by its communist government. As with earlier epidemics, the COVID-19 outbreak was spawned and spread by Beijing’s usual authoritarian practices of denial and deceit, which delayed by at least a month an appropriate global response. The Chinese government exacerbated the situation and hampered the work of the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by arbitrarily withholding its cooperation. To add insult to injury, China-sanctioned sources have resorted to commonplace disinformation and finger-pointing, suggesting that the contagion either
Taiwan won a crucial victory this week when Johns Hopkins University reverted to using “Taiwan” on the Web-based dashboard it created to track COVID-19 outbreaks around the world. The nation’s appellation on the map had been changed on Monday to “Taipei and environs” to align with the WHO’s naming conventions “to achieve consistency in reporting,” the university said, but after a protest from Taipei, it decided to follow the US Department of State’s naming conventions. Names matter, and the need for such clarity has been made painfully obvious in recent weeks as country after country lumped Taiwan in with China as they
As the global spread of COVID-19 intensifies, badly affecting people with vulnerable immune systems across continents, much attention has been given to China’s initial cover-up of, and unresponsiveness to, the outbreak in Wuhan and its hinterlands across Hubei Province. The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, even though its mortality rate is lower than SARS. There is still no drug proven effective against it, even though Gilead Sciences, a California-based biotechnology company, has just announced the launch of further trials of Remdesivir for it. First developed to treat Ebola, Remdesivir allegedly caused severe side effects and failed in the Ebola trials. After