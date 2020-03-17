Practical approach can reduce anxiety

By Lee Shen-yi 李伸一





Anxiety about COVID-19 is changing the habits of people in Taiwan, in their daily lives and their consumer behavior.

Shopping is increasingly being done online.

Elderly and retired people and housewives are reluctant to go out, so they just stay at home and watch television, but the television keeps repeating news about the global pandemic, and the more a person watches, the more anxious they feel.

Wondering whether they are experiencing the telltale symptoms of infection, or imagining that they are, they want to go and see a doctor, but at the same time they are afraid to visit a hospital.

They want to go out, but worry about visiting crowded places.

As time goes by, they start to suffer from depression or anxiety. As well as giving themselves a hard time, they might have a negative effect on other people.

Experts do not expect COVID-19 to disappear in a short time. People need to know how to respond, so here are a few ideas:

First, normal consumer behavior must go on, but people must pay attention to their personal health and safety.

For example, people should wash their hands after touching things that are used by everyone.

It is advisable to wear a mask on public transport and in closed spaces. It also does people good to get plenty of sunshine and walk around in open spaces.

Second, with the growth in online shopping, consumers should avoid being fooled by exaggerated and untruthful advertisements or falling into other traps.

People must beware of falling for rumors and disinformation, such as advertising claiming that quack remedies can boost immunity.

Third, if a person falls ill, they should still go and see a doctor, but it is best to first visit a regular and trusted local clinician rather than going straight to a hospital.

This is a good opportunity for people to get into the good habit of visiting a clinic for minor ailments and not going to a hospital unless they have a serious illness.

Fourth, the best source of accurate information about the pandemic is the Central Epidemic Command Center, with its daily news conferences, but there is no need to sit in front of the TV all day watching repeat broadcasts.

It would be better to watch a variety of programs about culture, art, sport and so on. It would also be better for TV channels not to keep showing repeats of COVID-19 news items.

Apart from essential virus-related information, they should show more uplifting programs that help viewers improve their quality of life.

Fifth, the government could do something to alleviate people’s anxiety about crowds.

Government departments have developed map applications that show where people can buy face masks and the stock available, so they should be able to provide similar real-time information about how crowded places such as markets, bulk suppliers, supermarkets, restaurants and temples are, to help consumers decide when and where to go shopping.

Sixth, religious organizations should think about setting up reassurance hotlines or using their channels to broadcast programs that help set people’s minds at ease.

Let us hope that government guidance and public cooperation will allow Taiwan to successfully guard against the novel coronavirus and stop it from spreading, and, with support from consumers, reduce the disease’s effect on the consumer market.

Lee Shen-yi is honorary chairman of the Consumers’ Foundation.

Translated by Julian Clegg