The spread of COVID-19 — which the WHO last week declared a pandemic — has triggered volatility and corrections in the global financial markets, leading many governments around the world to impose extensive travel restrictions as part of their efforts to contain the disease. It has also prompted several central banks to roll out emergency measures to cushion against any potential fallout from the pandemic. However, things are still rocky and the road to recovery could be bumpy.
Even though governments and central banks have touted plans to boost investor confidence and ease market concerns, panic appears to be persisting and financial markets are expected to remain volatile after last week’s global rout. That is because the underlying nature of the current threat is not economic; it is a pandemic that causes people to avoid going out to minimize social interaction and forces most economic activities to cool. That is different from what happened in 2008 and 2009 when a series of systemic and structural failures within financial institutions led to a global financial crisis.
Realistically, rather than buoying investor confidence, the rate cuts by central banks are more likely to deepen concerns that the disease might have a more severe effect on the economy than expected. As international oil prices plunged last week due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, and commodity prices also showed corrections amid a dimming growth outlook, while bond markets exhibited wild swings as traders had difficulty finding their desired prices, the signs of credit and liquidity risk are clear in financial markets. Rate cuts are not a vaccine, and even if the US Federal Reserve were to slash its benchmark rate again this week as expected, the effect would be limited — as long as the pandemic cannot be brought under control soon.
In Taiwan, the Legislative Yuan on Friday approved a NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion) special budget to fund disease prevention and assist local sectors hardest hit by the outbreak. The move came on the same day that the TAIEX at one point fell below 10,000 points as fears about the global spread of the disease dominated the local market. Overall, the market plunged by 10.54 percent last week in a tumultuous week of trading. What is more serious is that the potential fallout could result in an extended period of subdued economic activity, which explains why the central bank last week said it would this week consider pre-emptive measures to handle repercussions from the pandemic.
Taiwan has had good results in controlling COVID-19 thus far, while the continued flow of returning Taiwanese businesses and anticipated orders for 5G and the Internet of Things are all likely to soften the blow to the economy. However, the nation should remain alert to supply chain disruptions and global consumer confidence if the pandemic continues to spread worldwide. As the country is heavily reliant on exports, which are directly affected by COVID-19, businesses are being affected by the virus to a different extent.
However, the real issue has always been demand, which would directly affect the economy, as a prolonged outbreak would most likely result in a sharp decline in tourist arrivals and keep people out of shopping or entertainment areas in the coming months. Now that the Legislative Yuan has passed a special budget for the outbreak, the government must provide immediate assistance to the affected sectors and furloughed employees. That would help maintain employee morale, ensure companies have a pool of experienced workers and retain consumer purchasing power, which are all necessary when the economy rebounds and demand accelerates.
Since its discovery in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread like wildfire around the world, and its impact on the global economy appears to be more serious than many have thought. However, there is an important fact that has escaped the attention of most observers: The route of the virus’ spread corresponds with China’s geopolitical interests around the globe. Taiwan is an exception. Despite its geographical proximity, large volume of trade and other dealings with China, Taiwan has, to date, been able to effectively slow down the virus’ advance due to a combination of good fortune and prudent
Nouriel Roubini, a New York University economics professor who is sometimes called “Dr Doom,” has accurately predicted several financial crises. In a Feb. 20 interview with Der Spiegel, he predicted that the COVID-19 epidemic would lead to a global economic disaster, that stock markets around the world would fall by 30 to 40 percent and that US President Donald Trump would fail in his re-election bid. Roubini also said that the Chinese government “will need a scapegoat” to deal with the impact of the epidemic, and that he assumes “that China will start trouble in Taiwan, Hong Kong or even Vietnam. They’ll
During the Sino-Japanese war, China’s Henan Province experienced a series of human-made disasters due to mismanagement and lax military discipline in the Nationalist Army in the region. One of these disasters was said to be the regional military commander, Tang En-po (湯恩伯), the others being drought, floods and locusts. Seventy years after the communists took over, it seems the Chinese Communist Party is experiencing its own series of disasters: the African swine fever, COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and an incoming plague of locusts. African swine fever has killed half of all pigs in China, causing the price of pork to
An immediate crisis radiating from China should not distract the international community, particularly the US, from other dangerous situations created by its communist government. As with earlier epidemics, the COVID-19 outbreak was spawned and spread by Beijing’s usual authoritarian practices of denial and deceit, which delayed by at least a month an appropriate global response. The Chinese government exacerbated the situation and hampered the work of the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by arbitrarily withholding its cooperation. To add insult to injury, China-sanctioned sources have resorted to commonplace disinformation and finger-pointing, suggesting that the contagion either