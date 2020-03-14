During a meeting in Beijing on Feb. 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) delivered a speech on coordinating prevention and control of COVID-19, and economic and social development.
“We have improved and strengthened external propaganda, using various methods to make timely statements in the field of worldwide public opinion, such as telling positive stories about China’s fight against the disease,” Xi said. “We have also promptly exposed the slander, rumors and disinformation spread by people with ulterior motives who want to create trouble. By doing so, we have created a good atmosphere of public opinion for disease prevention and control.”
Following his speech, China’s official real-time epidemic monitoring Web site showed that there were no newly confirmed cases or deaths that day. Such a miracle could only be achieved thanks to the wisdom of the great Emperor Xi.
It is clear that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) figures can only be viewed from a political perspective and not as an evaluation of data.
Five days before Xi’s speech, the CCP’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission urged all media outlets to follow Xi’s order to “increase the promotion of advanced models/outstanding individuals, and further extol a healthy social atmosphere, boost public morale and stimulate positive social energy.”
The call gave special importance to using new media platforms, such as the microblogging Web site Sina Weibo, messaging app WeChat, video app TikTok and video streaming service Kuaishou.
News reports reflecting people’s conditions were immediately “harmonized” — read “censored.” A front-line reporter, recognizing the austere atmosphere, said he had run into a similar situation during the July 2009 Urumqi riots, but that the censorship was not as strict as it is today.
Curiously, the order was not issued by the CCP’s Publicity Department. This implies that the commission has replaced the department, which no longer has the authority to make decisions in its capacity as China’s primary publicity channel.
The replacement reveals a silent transition of power inside the party apparatus. The transition suggests that Xi does not trust the Publicity Department and instead has turned to the commission, which he referred to as the daobazi (刀把子), or a knife handle that must be held firmly.
The officials sent to stamp out the epidemic in Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan, are essentially “Xi’s army” from China’s political and legal affairs apparatus. They went there not to eliminate the disease, but to wipe out the truth.
When former commission secretary Zhou Yongkang (周永康), also known as China’s “security czar,” was brought down on corruption charges, many Chinese, both members of the public and intellectuals, cheered, as if sacking a treacherous official would restore peace to the land.
Even though I was once nearly beaten to death by Zhou’s thugs, his downfall did not give me even the slightest bit of optimism. Zhou might have been sacked, but as long as the commission — which is in charge of the public security bureau, courts and prosecutors — remains unchanged, Chinese authorities would continue to act unlawfully, and enforcement would continue to be about knowing the law to break it.
It is not surprising that Xi would refer to the commission as a “knife handle” — a blood-drenched metaphor. The political and legal affairs apparatus has become an impenetrable independent kingdom that only listens to the instructions of the CCP general secretary and fiercely suppresses civil society and dissent.
Yu Jie is an exiled Chinese dissident and writer.
Translated by Chang Ho-ming
The time has come for Washington and Taipei to get serious about defending Taiwan. While the eyes of the world are on the rapid spread of a mysterious strain of coronavirus, there is another threat incubating in China that may end up being far more lethal if strong countervailing actions are not taken soon. The Chinese Communist Party has made clear that it is on a collision course with the free people of Taiwan and their democratic government. With every passing year, the risk goes up that Beijing might decide to pull the trigger. Neither America nor Taiwan seems to have
It might seem preposterous to suggest that an outbreak of COVID-19 has imperiled the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), especially at a time when the government’s aggressive containment efforts seem to be working. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the political implications of China’s biggest public health crisis in recent history. According to a New York Times analysis, at least 760 million Chinese, or more than half of the country’s population, are under varying degrees of residential lockdown. This has had serious individual and aggregate consequences, from a young boy remaining home alone for days after witnessing
Since its discovery in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, COVID-19 has spread like wildfire around the world, and its impact on the global economy appears to be more serious than many have thought. However, there is an important fact that has escaped the attention of most observers: The route of the virus’ spread corresponds with China’s geopolitical interests around the globe. Taiwan is an exception. Despite its geographical proximity, large volume of trade and other dealings with China, Taiwan has, to date, been able to effectively slow down the virus’ advance due to a combination of good fortune and prudent
Three US senators on Thursday last week called on US President Donald Trump to send a delegation to attend President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second inauguration scheduled for May 20. The move would be within the scope of the Taiwan Travel Act, which was signed into law by Trump on March 17, 2018. The act allows “officials at all levels of the United States government, including Cabinet-level national security officials, general officers and other executive branch officials, to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts.” It is also not out of the ordinary for US officials to attend foreign inaugurations. For example,