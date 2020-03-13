Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is taking extreme measures again, announcing his decision to end the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, which has been in place for 21 years. The agreement allows for a unilateral notice to end the pact, which then ceases after 180 days. Since it is the cornerstone of Philippine-US military cooperation, the decision is a direct challenge to the White House. The abolition would void two other agreements between the nations: the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. It is difficult to predict the effect of this decision on future relations, but Duterte’s blunt move
The time has come for Washington and Taipei to get serious about defending Taiwan. While the eyes of the world are on the rapid spread of a mysterious strain of coronavirus, there is another threat incubating in China that may end up being far more lethal if strong countervailing actions are not taken soon. The Chinese Communist Party has made clear that it is on a collision course with the free people of Taiwan and their democratic government. With every passing year, the risk goes up that Beijing might decide to pull the trigger. Neither America nor Taiwan seems to have
It might seem preposterous to suggest that an outbreak of COVID-19 has imperiled the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), especially at a time when the government’s aggressive containment efforts seem to be working. However, it would be a mistake to underestimate the political implications of China’s biggest public health crisis in recent history. According to a New York Times analysis, at least 760 million Chinese, or more than half of the country’s population, are under varying degrees of residential lockdown. This has had serious individual and aggregate consequences, from a young boy remaining home alone for days after witnessing
A poll conducted by Focus Survey Research has found that 83.2 percent of Taiwanese see themselves as strictly Taiwanese, 6.7 percent see themselves as both Taiwanese and Chinese, and 5.3 percent identify as only Chinese. The remainder had no opinion or declined to respond. These figures provide powerful insights into Taiwan’s present-day democracy and the imagined community that it signifies. In 1991, when the yearly poll was first conducted, only 13.6 percent identified as strictly Taiwanese — there has been a nearly 70 percentage point increase in less than 30 years. What happened then, and later, to cause this change? The term “imagined community”