Sleeping Beauty: How suspect gold reached top brands

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Mitra Taj and Peter Hobson / Reuters, LA RINCONADA, Peru





Thousands of prospectors in the Andes for years sent fragments of gold to a valley in Switzerland, where a refinery purified the metal to sell to banks, watchmakers, fine jewelers and electronics companies. It circulated as ingots, cellphones and trinkets — some branded with names including Apple and Tiffany & Co.

A trade worth billions of dollars, it was championed by Swiss refinery Metalor Technologies, as part of a program with the Peruvian government to integrate gold prospectors into the economy.

In early 2018, Metalor stopped taking the gold, because it could not be sure where the metal came from. Peruvian prosecutors had come to suspect that Metalor’s main supplier was a front used by criminals to filter illegally produced gold into the world market.

Metalor is not under investigation in Peru and there is no suggestion of illegality by the refiner, but the story of the project — and of how it was monitored by the companies and regulators involved — illustrates the risks of illicit commerce that lie beneath gold’s glamor.

Peruvian authorities are exploring criminal charges against Metalor’s supplier, a trading firm named Minerales del Sur, after seizing a cargo of nearly US$4 million destined for Metalor in 2018, prosecutorial and customs documents showed.

Customs inspectors found that some participants in the program were selling more gold than they could produce, customs reports said.

These inflated volumes suggest that Minerales del Sur was a cover to launder metal from illegal sources, such as mines financed by narcotics dealers or in banned sites in the Amazon rainforest, the prosecutors said.

Minerales del Sur, which declined to comment for this article, has told Peruvian authorities that it obtained gold legally.

NO FAIRY TALE

As global hunger for gold increases, so do problems in gold production.

Industrial mines have long been accused of depriving Aborigines of land, polluting their homes and breeding crime. High gold prices are making it attractive for people to try what the industry calls artisanal and small-scale mining. Every year about 500 tonnes of gold, worth US$25 billion at current prices, is dug in this way, the industry estimated — 15 percent of all the gold that is mined.

Metalor is one of at least five major refineries, including two in the US, which have come under legal scrutiny in the past two decades after taking artisanal gold from countries including Colombia and Peru, where most of the world’s cocaine is produced and narcotics gangs have invested in gold production. One US refinery closed after its employees were jailed for trading illegal and smuggled gold.

This Metalor program was supposed to be part of the solution — a state-backed scheme to bring informal diggers into the formal market and improve their conditions.

Minerales del Sur was hired to collect and check gold from small miners across the highland region of Puno, which extends from the fringes of the Amazon to Lake Titicaca. The region’s apex, and the source of some of the gold, is a shantytown of about 50,000 people located 5,090m above sea level. Called La Rinconada, it sits below a glacier-capped mountain known as La Bella Durmiente, or Sleeping Beauty.

Said to be the world’s highest permanent human settlement, La Rinconada is no fairy tale. Last year, authorities last year reported rescuing at least 68 trafficking victims from the shantytown’s nightclubs. Last April, seven gold miners were found in a tunnel beneath the mountain, each killed by a bullet to the head.

Media organizations and non-governmental organizations repeatedly published reports that Metalor’s Peruvian gold suppliers might have been infiltrated by criminals, but the Swiss company — which prosecutors estimated processed about 106 tonnes of gold worth US$3.5 billion from Minerales del Sur since 2001 — said it was confident of the checks that it imposed on its suppliers.

“To our knowledge, we believe that this was done in a proper way,” Metalor CEO Antoine de Montmollin said. “But due to the complexity of the supply chain, we cannot have 100 percent certainty. We await the conclusion of the current investigation.”

In 2018, Metalor supplied gold to firms including Tiffany & Co, Samsung Electronics and Apple. Gold is used to conduct electricity in cellphones and other electronic devices.

Apple said that it is committed to setting the highest standards for responsible sourcing, and has stopped working with 60 gold refiners since 2015 because they were unable or unwilling to meet its standards.

The company declined to comment on whether it continued to accept gold from Metalor.

Tiffany upholds industry-leading standards aligned with its commitment to responsible sourcing, it said, adding that Metalor was among several refiners that provided gold used in non-jewelry items.

Its Web site shows that these items include US$375 golden drinking straws and US$1,500 paper clips.

Samsung declined to comment.

Metalor said that its executives and local staff made dozens of visits, including to Minerales del Sur’s offices, to ensure that suppliers were operating legally. Each time gold was shipped, it also verified documentation to ensure that the metal only came from members of the state formalization program.

However, Metalor said that it did not inspect mines and its executives were not aware of two independent audit reports — produced for a Peruvian state firm involved in the program — that found flaws making it easy for gold from unknown sources to be slipped into shipments.

Peruvian prosecutors have said that their investigation would remain open in a preliminary phase until the end of this year — no charges have been issued and the case might be closed if enough evidence is not assembled.

The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines said that it is working on improvements to the program, adding that hundreds of thousands of people have benefited.

In 2014, the incomes of as many as 600,000 people in Peru depended on artisanal and small-scale mining, estimated Delve, a global platform for information on such mines.

“You’re not going to find any country where traceability of small-scale mining is 100 percent trustworthy,” Peruvian Mining Formalization Director-General Lenin Valencia said.

Small-scale mining is so important to society and the economy that compromises have to be made, he said.

“If we stuck to the law, there probably wouldn’t be enough jails in the country to imprison so many people,” Valencia added.

Minerales del Sur declined to comment, but a company representative told a judge in Lima that all of its gold is legally sourced.

Daniel Jo Villalobos, attorney for Minerales owner Francisco Quintano Mendez, did not respond to e-mails.

Metalor has been owned since 2016 by Japan’s biggest gold retailer, Tanaka Kikinzoku, which said it had nothing to add.

COMPLICATED PLACE

Peru is the biggest gold producer in Latin America.

The country’s illegal gold trade, worth an estimated US$4.38 billion in 2015, is at least twice as big an industry as drug trafficking, a 2017 report by the Peruvian banking regulator’s Financial Investigation Unit said.

Peru’s small-scale miners in 2018 produced nearly 19 tonnes of gold — more than any single industrial mine in the country, ministry data showed.

More than one-third of its informal gold production that year was recorded in Puno, the region that was supplying Metalor.

More than one in three people live in poverty in Puno, a land of rocks shot through with gold. Since 2000, rising gold prices have lured more to try their luck — in riverbeds, the rainforest and in tunnels dug so haphazardly that they risk collapse.

To extract the metal, some use toxins, including mercury, which they sluice into waters such as Lake Titicaca, where studies have documented high levels of heavy metals in fish. On satellite maps, pools near mining areas show up sulphurous yellow and neon green.

Miners in La Rinconada melt ice from the glacier to process ore. Yellow plastic bags of garbage slide uncollected down the snowy slopes and raw sewage collects in the hollows. The main street bristles with black-market stalls marked Compro Oro (“I Buy Gold”), where people sell specks of the metal.

Minerales del Sur had two gold-buying outlets in La Rinconada, but a man who answered the door at its headquarters in Juliaca said that the company was no longer operating.

Almost one-third of the nearly US$30 million of gold that Metalor sent to the Swiss refinery over the last four weeks that it took gold from the Peruvian program came from suppliers who were identified in prosecutors’ documents as “suspicious,” customs inspectors’ findings and Metalor data showed.

La Rinconada produced only a small share, the records showed, but it is difficult to be sure of the provenance, as custom inspectors found that some of the names on the list were not producing gold where they said.

For example, in March 2018, Metalor accepted more than 40kg of gold from a company outside La Rinconada that a customs report later that year said inspectors were unable to locate at the address listed.

When inspectors phoned, the person they reached told them that the firm was “at the investment stage,” the report said.

In June last year, police officers in riot gear swept through La Rinconada. A court had ordered miners off of ground owned by a local family, but the miners refused to move. They massed into a blockade and set off explosions of the dynamite they use to split rocks. After a two-hour standoff, the police left.

“La Rinconada is a very complicated place,” said Federico Chavarry, who has spent the past decade as an environmental crimes prosecutor in Puno.

The state lacks the resources to rein in illegal trade in La Rinconada, because it makes so much money for many people, he said.

“I think it spun out of the government’s hands a long time ago,” Chavarry said.

Prosecutors should control the organized crime that fuels abuses more vigorously, Valencia said.

“Right now, we don’t just have informal economies, we have criminal economies,” he added.

In one of two health clinics in the shantytown, physician Nelson Gadea, who has lived there for seven years, said that when he arrived he was shocked by the violence.

The mercury that the miners use causes mood swings, he said, flipping through pictures on his cellphone of patients disfigured by knife wounds: “I don’t go out after 6pm.”

Men offer lighted cigarettes and coca leaves to the mountain spirits to win their favor. Women, barred by the men from the mines, scavenge on mountains of debris.

The men “bring the rocks, dump them and we recycle the gold they didn’t see,” scavenger Carmen Inofuente said. “There’ve been a lot of accidents — rocks fall on us. There have been deaths, too.”

There is no question that conditions in La Rinconada are difficult, Metalor said, adding that its aim had been to help.

WATCH VALLEY

From the Andes to Metalor’s headquarters is more than 9,700km — and a world of contrast.

With views of the Jura Mountains, Metalor’s neat lab and offices in Marin-Epagnier, a village at the tip of Lake Neuchatel, sit in “Watch Valley,” at the heart of Switzerland’s watchmaking industry.

Artisanal gold makes up less than 5 percent of its annual throughput, De Montmollin, who joined the company in 2005 and has been running it since January last year, said in a conference room at Metalor’s headquarters.

Projects to make artisanal gold easier to trace face challenges, he said.

Metalor refines about 500 tonnes of gold per year, about one-tenth of the total handled by the main global refineries. To be certain that metal has been fairly produced often demands working with small quantities from single, closely monitored mines.

That adds costs that many end users are not yet willing to pay, De Montmollin said.

Metalor first started buying gold from small miners in Peru in the late 1990s and has experienced problems before: In 2004, US authorities fined one of its subsidiaries for being slow to respond after employees found that couriers were picking up gold from the refinery and repackaging it in shampoo bottles to smuggle to South America.

Since then, the company has improved its compliance systems.

In 2007, the Swiss attorney general opened an investigation into two Peruvian mining companies that it suspected had laundered drug profits through cash and gold sent for refining to Metalor, prosecutors’ documents showed.

Metalor said that it stopped buying and refining gold from them in 2007. The Swiss closed their inquiry in 2008.

These cases emerged under previous managements and are no reflection of Metalor today, said Jose Camino, the company’s legal counsel since 2014.

Instead, Metalor worked with government officials on a new approach: Informal miners in Peru could sell their gold without fear of prosecution if they submitted a sworn statement saying that they were committed to establishing legal tax-paying businesses, or becoming “formalized.”

State-owned Activos Mineros was tasked with commercializing the gold and it in 2014 hired four companies nationwide to buy gold at prices above black market levels.

Minerales del Sur, which was doing business with Metalor, won the tender for Puno. It would check that gold genuinely came from miners in the program and smelt the fragments that it collected into bars, which would be flown to Switzerland to be refined.

In 2015, Minerales del Sur’s shipments to Metalor more than doubled to about 16 tonnes, worth more than US$500 million, prosecutors’ documents showed.

The project implemented “clear reporting and verification of supply chain of minerals,” Metalor said in a press release that year.

CACHORREO

However, the program is flawed, prosecutors, auditors and the government have said.

One problem is “basically, anyone can sign up,” Valencia sai d, explaining that some of those in the program might not be miners.

Another issue is that participants only need to swear that they intend to work toward paying taxes and following regulations, rather than actually doing it.

If they swear, their names are listed in the ministry’s Commitment Register. Miners with such sworn declarations have in effect been shielded from prosecution for illegal mining.

That has created an atmosphere of impunity, Chavarry said, adding that he has tried in vain to enforce the law in La Rinconada.

He once seized a truck with 200kg of contraband explosives, Chavarry said.

“They didn’t let me take it,” he said of the suspects. “They threatened to burn the truck, to burn me alive and to burn the police officers supporting me alive.”

Peru’s deadlines for miners to formalize have been repeatedly extended.

About 9,000 people have so far formalized out of about 200,000 on the Commitment Register nationwide, Valencia said.

Much of Metalor’s gold came from suppliers on the Commitment Register, which was the basis of its assurances that its suppliers were legal.

“We were checking all the documentation one by one,” Camino said.

Metalor said that all but one of its suppliers are still listed on the Commitment Register, but the company’s checks missed flaws flagged years ago. An auditor’s report found problems already in 2015, a year after the program started.

The auditor — Rejas, Alva y Asociados — sent inspectors to Minerales del Sur’s operations in the region. At sites including La Rinconada, it found that many miners worked mainly as unpaid laborers for contractors, which sold gold to suppliers on the register.

The system is called cachorreo — a term with no direct translation from Spanish — and miners in La Rinconada said that it is still widespread. Companies with legal concessions rent tunnels to contractors who hire hundreds of miners — as well as the women scavenging for rocks on the mountainsides — to extract the gold.

The concession holders most of the time take all of the miners’ rocks, but do not pay them during an initial period.

This practice is illegal, said lawyer Cesar Ipenza, an expert on illegal and informal mining.

However, after laboring for a while for the concession holder, diggers are free for a short time to take whatever they can carry. Instead of wages, benefits or social security, they live by crushing and processing the rocks and selling their gold to Compro Oro stores.

Of the estimated 18,000 miners in the shantytown, only about 3,000 are legal, La Rinconada miner and labor advocate Filiberto Arapa said.

“The legal workers have their documents and benefits,” he said. “The rest don’t even know who they’re working for.”

Metalor said that it had not been aware of the practice.

Several miners in La Rinconada said that they were not interested in formalizing.

“If you work for a formal company, you receive labor benefits, but make less,” said Martin, a 36-year-old former farmer.

Martin said that he digs for one day in six entirely for himself and pockets 1,000 soles (US$284.24) to 2,000 soles per month, which is more than Peru’s minimum wage of 930 soles per month.

“For me, it’s better to make a little more” by mining illegally, he said.

UNKNOWN ORIGINS

A second audit of the program found more gaps.

During 2015 and 2016, auditor Inveritas Global Holdings visited the 10 biggest gold suppliers in the scheme — five in Puno and five in the Amazon region — and found that four of Minerales del Sur’s top five suppliers in Puno were booking big sales without mining at all.

It also found that Minerales del Sur had not provided evidence that it checked its suppliers.

“They’re using their sworn declarations as legal guise to commercialize gold of unknown origins,” said the report, which added that it was sent to Activos Mineros in May 2017.

Activos Mineros said that it could not comment in detail while the investigation is underway.

None of the companies it hired had criminal convictions when they tendered, and Minerales del Sur did not come under investigation until July 2018 and has not since then registered any transactions in the program, Activos Mineros said.

Valencia said that the ministry did not see the audit reports and Metalor executives said that they did not see them either.

Metalor said that it has been reassured that the program was working by Activos Mineros’ decision in 2018 to renew its contract with Minerales del Sur.

“If you renew the contract, that means that everything is okay. If not, you don’t,” Camino said.

The refinery said that it would focus on gold from industrial mining companies, whose origin is clearer.

It was a difficult decision, it said — in part because Metalor pulling out of the Peruvian program means that buyers with less concern for good practice would step in.

“It’s better to be part of something that is not perfect — but at least where things are improving — than to do nothing,” De Montmollin said. “We regret the decision, because gold will find its way, either way.”