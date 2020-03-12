KMT’s woes caused by substance, not selling

By Chen Mao-hsiung 陳茂雄





While campaigning for the chair of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said in a media interview that the party had long failed to effectively communicate its stance on cross-strait relations.

Instead of having the so-called “1992 consensus” characterized from the perspective of the Chinese Communist Party, it would be much better for the KMT to inform Taiwanese about its own stance, and emphasize the division of sovereignty on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, in which the Republic of China (ROC) is the core entity, he said.

Chiang is now saying that the ROC marque belongs to the KMT, and that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appropriated it.

The DPP has commandeered the KMT’s marque as its own “ancestral tablet,” and used it to defeat the KMT in January’s presidential and legislative elections, he said.

Chiang is not wrong in saying that the KMT invented the ROC, only for the DPP to run with it. Perhaps an example would help in explaining his point.

The KMT says the sun rises, and the DPP goes along with this, but Taiwanese believe the DPP more, because the KMT tries to tell them that the sun rises in the west, while the DPP assures them that it rises in the east.

Both use the term ROC, but have different interpretations of what that means.

The problem is that the KMT’s version of the ROC incorporates Taiwan and China, which is clearly a fantasy notion. China has long been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the UN member, so what is the territory of the ROC?

To validate its position, the KMT has based its claims on the ROC Constitution, but this only serves to see the party dig itself into a bigger hole.

The Constitution just lays out “permanent borders” without providing any more details.

Article 4 of the draft constitution of May 5, 1936, does lay out the ROC’s territory, divided into 30 areas, but Taiwan is not one.

The KMT’s version of the ROC is a fantasy nation, while the ROC as defined by the DPP only includes Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, and is demonstrably an actual nation.

It is no wonder the public finds the DPP’s version more persuasive.

The DPP has also dealt a blow to traditional Taiwanese independence elements. During the era of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), the KMT, through the ROC, implemented a period of colonial authoritarian rule, and the traditional Taiwanese independence movement grew from a desire to expel this foreign regime and overthrow the ROC.

After democratization, Taiwanese were able to participate in the political process, and even to govern, within the ROC system.

Yet pro-independence elements continue to regard the ROC as a foreign regime.

This is not a position the public can buy into, for in their eyes the ROC government is the product of Taiwanese participating within the democratic system.

The majority of the public, again, find the DPP’s position more persuasive.

More than 80 percent of Taiwanese identify as Taiwanese, not Chinese: They acknowledge that Taiwan and the outlying islands are a nation in line with the DPP’s “Resolution on Taiwan’s Future.”

It is no wonder the KMT’s version of the ROC, whose territory includes China, has become redundant.

Chen Mao-hsiung, a retired National Sun Yat-sen University professor, is chairman of the Society for the Promotion of Taiwanese Security.

Translated by Paul Cooper