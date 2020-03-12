Managing a messy viral outbreak

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙





As the global spread of COVID-19 intensifies, badly affecting people with vulnerable immune systems across continents, much attention has been given to China’s initial cover-up of, and unresponsiveness to, the outbreak in Wuhan and its hinterlands across Hubei Province.

The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, even though its mortality rate is lower than SARS. There is still no drug proven effective against it, even though Gilead Sciences, a California-based biotechnology company, has just announced the launch of further trials of Remdesivir for it.

First developed to treat Ebola, Remdesivir allegedly caused severe side effects and failed in the Ebola trials. After all, developing a vaccine requires years of testing on patients.

Most reported cases of physical recovery count on the immune system of infected patients without underlying conditions. Supportive treatment remains the only care for patients in acute condition: lowering their temperature, giving them oxygen and helping them rest.

The long-term physiological effects on recovering patients are of great interest to scientists. Despite China’s refusal to disclose trustworthy medical information, Taiwan, Italy, Japan and South Korea are most likely to provide sufficient epidemiological data for research.

Another problematic treatment concerns the widespread use of Chinese herbal medicine. Major hospitals in China have experimented with the use of herbal medicine, with mixed results, although this practice was in line with the policy to treat SARS in 2003.

Without an effective cure, China has adopted a controversial measure of mandatory quarantine for Wuhan and other major cities in Hubei, restricting human travel to and from these places. The efficacy of this measure has yet to be evaluated against the latest medical situation on the ground.

What the international community finds hard to forgive is the Chinese government’s reluctance to share and release public information from Wuhan at the very beginning of the outbreak.

This censorship policy slowed down the immediate response by national and international medical experts.

Worse still, the Lunar New Year holiday is the busiest period for air and rail travel. More than half a million people had left Wuhan before the mandatory quarantine was enforced on Jan. 22, and they were scattered across the nation, Hong Kong and countries such as Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Poorly informed of the epidemic risk, they took no precautions to protect themselves and people in the host societies.

Consequently, the virus spread everywhere, causing a global pandemic that the WHO is still reluctant to declare.

The WHO’s slow, chaotic and contradictory response should be blamed for the spread of COVID-19 to other nations.

By comparison, the WHO was quick, decisive and transparent in response to SARS in 2003, issuing a travel ban on China, Hong Kong and Taiwan that helped contain the outbreak to the East Asian region.

Coming to grips with the threat of coronavirus, fear and rumors from within, the Chinese Communist Party state has mobilized its official resources to alleviate the public health and sociopolitical crises on multiple fronts.

Beijing has instructed every level of the party and government bureaucracies to monitor the deteriorating public health situation on the ground and gather information about potential unrest.

Yet, these low-ranking officials have to wait for policy instructions and approvals before circulating their information to each other and among the public.

When the Wuhan municipal authorities first became aware of the outbreak in December last year, they could not declare a state of health emergency and had to wait for approval from the provincial and national leaders.

Seeking to enforce effective control from the center to the province, this hierarchical system is not designed to be responsive to sudden crises.

Out of fear of an unknown virus, people in Wuhan and nearby townships flooded hospitals to get tested. Medical staff were overwhelmed, and an insufficient supply of emergency resources caused panic.

Rumors spread and people were confused, resulting in greater fear of an epidemic.

The mighty Chinese state has not made good use of any independent community interest groups, such as public health experts or biochemical scientists, to educate the public. Apparently, the most credible medical expert in China now is Zhong Nanshan (鍾南山), 83, who investigated the SARS outbreak.

Neither does the state encourage direct communication among surviving patients and ordinary people. If COVID-19 survivors could share their experiences of recovering from the disease, the public’s fear would be eased.

So far, the Chinese state has been keen to send out positive signals, celebrating the victory over the epidemic and urging people to resume work.

However, the sporadic news of collective infection among factory workers in Chongqing and Shenzhen led to fear and confusion.

Whereas many unfounded rumors are misleading, they can still raise people’s awareness about hygiene and health practices.

Since the coronavirus threat continues to unfold, the global community should rethink the WHO’s organizational governance, making it more responsive and responsible to the well-being of people worldwide.

The US was quick to impose travel restrictions to and from China and Italy. Russia and North Korea followed in the US’ footsteps, closing its borders with China in January.

Whereas Japan and South Korea have fallen victim to the WHO’s leadership failure, Taiwan remains the most effective Asian nation by enforcing proper border control and raising public awareness.

China should reimagine its centralized system of public healthcare, and loosen the official grip on information control, online and offline.

Viruses, fear and rumors do not circulate vertically like government instructions; they do not need top national leaders’ approval before spreading horizontally from shopping malls to schools, offices and homes.

To cope with such an unprecedented public health crisis in the 21st century, it is necessary for China to empower competent government officials and medical researchers to have more horizontal communication channels at the local level, ensuring better information gathering and sharing.

Equally significant is China’s mechanism of disseminating public health information. State officials still have a final say over what, when and to whom major medical information should be shared.

Such a vertical system of information flow is aimed at protecting the political governance of the state, not the well-being of the populace; it is bound to be reactive and slow in the face of severe healthcare challenges.

Allowing the free and transparent flow of information between medical experts and the public, and empowering non-state sectors to share the responsibility of healthcare provisions are incremental steps toward rebuilding China’s medical infrastructure.

Otherwise, the country will have to bear the painful cost of its failure to handle unpredictable crises with creativity and efficiency.

Joseph Tse-hei Lee is professor of history at Pace University in New York City.