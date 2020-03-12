Laws not enough to protect freedom

By Chen Ta-chung 陳大中





In this year’s Freedom in the World report, released on Wednesday last week by Freedom House, Taiwan scored 93 out of 100, making it the second-freest nation in Asia, behind Japan.

Taiwan is listed among the ranks of free countries not only because it guarantees basic human rights and is tolerant of diverse values, but because of its substantial guarantees of the freedoms of thought, expression and movement.

Unfortunately, it is precisely because of these low limits on freedoms that foreign powers can easily exploit a range of channels — including exchanges, business, capital investment, speech and information — to infiltrate Taiwan.

Australia’s experiences provide some useful insight on this. Australia, which scored 97 in the report, is considered even freer than Taiwan.

To shore up its free, democratic system, the Australian parliament passed two laws, the Foreign Espionage and Interference Act 2018 and the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Bill 2018, to protect it against influence and interference from foreign powers.

“The level of threat we face from foreign espionage and activities is currently unprecedented,” Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess said on Feb. 24, when he also said there was a “sleeper” agent who had spent years establishing business connections in the country.

Taiwan’s Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法), implemented on Jan. 15, only has 12 clauses. It does not lay out any comprehensive measures or procedures to deal with the foreign power or powers in question; all it does is establish penalties for persons that comply with those powers’ infiltration efforts and prohibited activities.

Taiwan faces a more serious threat than Australia. The government should study legislation in other countries and fill out the gaps in the anti-infiltration law.

This would include, to an appropriate extent and only when the situation demands it, restricting individual rights to a limited degree, and delineating the line between legal and illegal activity, to ensure that legal exchanges and interactions can continue unimpeded, while prohibiting illegal infiltration and interference activities.

This would enable the government to establish the final line in the national security safety net, to prevent the forces behind efforts to infiltrate the nation causing havoc in a free and democratic constitutional government order.

Chen Ta-chung is a public servant.

Translated by Paul Cooper