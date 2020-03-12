In this year’s Freedom in the World report, released on Wednesday last week by Freedom House, Taiwan scored 93 out of 100, making it the second-freest nation in Asia, behind Japan.
Taiwan is listed among the ranks of free countries not only because it guarantees basic human rights and is tolerant of diverse values, but because of its substantial guarantees of the freedoms of thought, expression and movement.
Unfortunately, it is precisely because of these low limits on freedoms that foreign powers can easily exploit a range of channels — including exchanges, business, capital investment, speech and information — to infiltrate Taiwan.
Australia’s experiences provide some useful insight on this. Australia, which scored 97 in the report, is considered even freer than Taiwan.
To shore up its free, democratic system, the Australian parliament passed two laws, the Foreign Espionage and Interference Act 2018 and the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Bill 2018, to protect it against influence and interference from foreign powers.
“The level of threat we face from foreign espionage and activities is currently unprecedented,” Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director-General Mike Burgess said on Feb. 24, when he also said there was a “sleeper” agent who had spent years establishing business connections in the country.
Taiwan’s Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法), implemented on Jan. 15, only has 12 clauses. It does not lay out any comprehensive measures or procedures to deal with the foreign power or powers in question; all it does is establish penalties for persons that comply with those powers’ infiltration efforts and prohibited activities.
Taiwan faces a more serious threat than Australia. The government should study legislation in other countries and fill out the gaps in the anti-infiltration law.
This would include, to an appropriate extent and only when the situation demands it, restricting individual rights to a limited degree, and delineating the line between legal and illegal activity, to ensure that legal exchanges and interactions can continue unimpeded, while prohibiting illegal infiltration and interference activities.
This would enable the government to establish the final line in the national security safety net, to prevent the forces behind efforts to infiltrate the nation causing havoc in a free and democratic constitutional government order.
Chen Ta-chung is a public servant.
Translated by Paul Cooper
In total disregard of Taiwan’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Italian government on Feb. 2 suspended all flights from Taiwan. Then, on Feb. 25, it announced that anyone entering Italy who had recently stopped in Taiwan must undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. This is anti-scientific, runs contrary to the norms of epidemic prevention and damages the dignity of Taiwan. It amounts to serious discrimination and Taiwanese should strenuously oppose it. The government must take immediate countermeasures. When the Italian government took the initial, wrongheaded decision to ban flights from Taiwan, most Taiwanese refrained from attacking it, hoping
EDITORIAL CARTOON
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is taking extreme measures again, announcing his decision to end the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, which has been in place for 21 years. The agreement allows for a unilateral notice to end the pact, which then ceases after 180 days. Since it is the cornerstone of Philippine-US military cooperation, the decision is a direct challenge to the White House. The abolition would void two other agreements between the nations: the Mutual Defense Treaty and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. It is difficult to predict the effect of this decision on future relations, but Duterte’s blunt move
While many other nations have evacuated their citizens from China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of Taiwanese, many of them members of the expatriate business community, remain trapped inside the quarantine zone. Those who wish to return to Taiwan have become frustrated that the government has not organized additional charter flights to bring them home. Reports began to surface on Monday that stranded Taiwanese have formed a “self-help group” and have hired a lawyer to assist in bringing a suit against the government for allegedly violating their constitutional rights. While every sympathy goes out to any Taiwanese who have