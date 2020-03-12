EDITORIAL: Rough seas ahead for Johnny Chiang

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the party’s new chairman, is going to need to steer his party through some distinctly choppy waters over the coming months.

Chiang was elected on promises of reform; he must also demonstrate his ability to foster party unity.

He visited the Jenn Lann Gong Temple in Taichung on Sunday with a large contingent of current and former KMT legislators, the day after his election and the day before being sworn-in.

This was presumably a chance to check in with former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), the temple chairman and a local powerbroker with significant influence on getting out the pro-KMT vote in Taichung.

However, in the short term, Chiang must deal with the possible recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), which could happen as early as June. He has promised the party’s full support to Han, but he might also be relying on Han to help him out, too.

The organizers of the Han recall petition on Monday delivered 400,000 signatures to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission. That number of signatures, collected in such a short space of time, must be unsettling for Chiang and Han.

If successful, the unprecedented recall vote would be a severe blow to Han’s political career after his loss in January’s presidential election, and could be a huge blot on Chiang’s early chairmanship.

There are other complications. A mayoral recall is new ground for Taiwan’s democracy and there are kinks in the process that still need to be ironed out.

Now that the signatures have been delivered, they must be verified as genuine and in compliance with the rules. It is possible that the number could yet fall short, negating the recall drive.

The person responsible for the verification process, the chairman of the Kaohsiung Election Commission, happens to be Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文), a Han appointee.

Although Chen has said that he would remain neutral in his handling of the process, and that there is no legal requirement in the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) for him to distance himself from the procedure, he would be out of a job if Han is recalled.

There is clearly a conflict of interest and Chen should recuse himself, in compliance with the Act on Recusal of Public Servants Due to Conflicts of Interest (公職人員利益衝突迴避法).

Even if he could give a plausible legal argument for not doing so, failure to recuse himself would mean the optics of a shortfall in the required number of valid signatures would look very suspicious and would do little for the KMT’s image.

Chiang must be perceived to be fully supporting Han if he wants to achieve party unity, but it would be better for his reform ambitions if he was not seen to be sacrificing too much to save the darling of the older generation.

Persuading Han — behind the scenes — of the wisdom of stepping down before the recall vote is arranged might be the best way out for both men.

Chiang would avoid a major loss so early in his leadership without sacrificing the optics of supporting a KMT star.

Han would avoid defeat in an unprecedented recall vote, giving the electorate the impression of a gracious politician willing to reflect on his failures and, at the same time, win the gratitude of the KMT establishment — something that he will need in the future, given the number of bridges that he burned in the presidential campaign — by saving face for Chiang.

Meanwhile, the central government could use this opportunity to address the shortcomings in the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act, so that glaring conflicts of interest in such situations can be avoided.