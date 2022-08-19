Hotai cuts sales forecast as parts shortages continue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Vehicle distributor Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車) yesterday slashed its full-year forecast for sales in Taiwan by 6.5 percent, despite stable demand, citing unresolved shortages of key automotive components and chips, it said.

Hotai expects to sell 430,000 new vehicles this year, down from its previous forecast of 460,000 and down from the 434,000 units it sold last year.

Hotai also reduced its forecast for its sales of Toyota and Lexus models by 5 percent to 147,000 vehicles for the whole of this year, down from the 155,000 units it forecast at the beginning of the year, it said.

Hotai Motor Co chairman Huang Nan-guang, left, and president Justin Su pose next to an electric Toyota bZ4X sports utility vehicle at a vehicle launch in Taipei on May 17. Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times

The distributor faces a backlog of up to 10,000 orders, Hotai president Justin Su (蘇純興) told the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on the sidelines of the company’s launch of the Toyota GR86 model in Taipei yesterday.

The distributor previously expected the shortage of key component supplies to mitigate in the second half of this year, but the issue might linger, Su said.

Hotai is also considering to raise unit prices to cope with surging raw material costs, Su said.

Hotai posted a net loss of NT$813.52 million (US$27.13 million) for the second quarter of this year, the first quarterly net loss in more than 20 years due to losses at fully owned subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險).

Hotai saw its book value slide 4 percent to NT$119.13 per share at the end of June, compared with NT$124.25 per share on March 31, corporate data showed.

Hotai Insurance incurred a heavy loss of NT$4.53 billion last quarter due to payouts to holders of COVID-19-related policies.

The insurer’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a proposal to issue 1.3 billion new shares within a year to boost its finances.

For the first half of this year, Hotai’s net profits plunged to NT$3.48 billion, from NT$9.15 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings per share fell to NT$6.37, from NT$16.75 a year earlier.