Flat-panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday lowered its shipment forecast for this quarter as soaring inflation harms consumer purchasing power and limits inventory digestion, the company told an online investors’ conference.
It predicted shipments would fall by about 12 percent this quarter from last quarter, compared with a flat forecast it made last month.
As market conditions have barely improved, Innolux would reduce its factory utilization to about 50 to 70 percent this quarter, from 90 percent last quarter, in a bid to minimize the downside risks, the company said.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
“It is meaningless to manufacture that many panels when the selling prices have dipped below the cost level and when the inventory digestion is slower than expected,” Innolux chairman Jim Hung (洪進揚) said.
Innolux would allocate more capacity for high-value-added panel products so that it could optimize its product portfolios, Hung said.
Innolux expects a tepid progress in business in the fourth quarter, even though it is a peak season for the electronics industry due to back-to-school demand and year-end holiday shopping sprees.
Innolux drifted into the red with losses of NT$4.74 billion (US$158 million) in the second quarter, ending seven straight profitable quarters, corporate data showed.
The panel maker is pinning its hopes on power supply cuts in China’s Sichuan Province earlier this week for a moderate rebound, as insufficient power supply would suspend panel manufacturing and ease the glut, speeding inventory digestion, it said.
In the best-case scenario, the power cuts would set the scene for a marked recovery in the first quarter of next year following Lunar New Year holiday sales, it said.
The firm estimates that the power supply constraints would cut China’s panel production 3.6 to 5 percent, which is equivalent to a monthly reduction of 2 million to 3 million 32-inch panels, Innolux president James Yang (楊柱祥) told investors.
As Sichuan authorities are prioritizing electricity supply to households over industry users amid persistent high temperatures, Chinese panel manufacturers saw power supply slump to about 30 percent of their average consumption, Yang said.
“That would not be enough to keep production lines running at all,” Yang said.
“If things progress in a positive direction, we believe [the industry would hit] the bottom at the end of this year. We hope we will have a good start next year,” Yang said.
Innolux has seen positive signs for the TV panel segment, citing better TV set sales in China and the US during annual promotions in June, while it also holds an optimistic view about the world’s notebook computer market as the COVID-19 pandemic changed people’s lifestyles and working patterns.
Hybrid working, and remote learning and entertainment are to keep global notebook computer shipments at a high level of 200 million to 220 million units per year over the next few years, Yang said.
Innolux is planning to keep its capital spending for this year unchanged at NT$26 billion.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such
Cloud computing equipment company Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which counts Meta Platforms Inc as one of its key customers, is boosting capacity expansion in Malaysia through a new investment of about NT$1.94 billion (US$64.7 million), it said yesterday in a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The investment, which aims to help the company with business development and strategic arrangements, would be made through subsidiary Wiwynn Technology Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a new factory, Wiwynn said in the filing. The announcement came about one-and-a-half months after the company started phase II of its new server printed circuit board assembly (PCBA)