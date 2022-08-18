JAPAN
Trade deficit balloons
The nation recorded its 12th straight month of trade deficit last month, when the yen’s recent slide peaked. The trade deficit widened to ￥1.44 trillion (US$10.7 billion) from about ￥1.4 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Imports gained 47.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 45.5 percent gain forecast by analysts. Exports increased 19 percent, versus a 17.6 percent forecast by analysts.
HONG KONG
Jobless rate falls further
The unemployment rate continued to ease in the three months that ended last month, as the economy attempts to mount a tepid recovery from tough COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year. The jobless rate hit 4.3 percent for the May-to-July period, the Census and Statistics Department said yesterday. That was lower than a Bloomberg survey of economists’ forecast of 4.5 percent and the 4.7 percent rate in a similar period that ended June.
NETHERLANDS
GDP growth jumps 2.6%
Economic growth surprisingly jumped to 2.6 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous three months, as household spending boomed, despite soaring inflation, and companies increased their investments. The pick-up in the April-to-June period left the eurozone’s fifth-largest economy 5.3 percent bigger than in the same period a year earlier. Growth was spurred by a 7 percent increase in household consumption from the second quarter of last year, while investments were 5 percent higher than a year earlier and exports increased almost 6 percent.
HEALTH
Amcenestrant trials halted
French healthcare company Sanofi SA said it would end the development program of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at treating breast cancer. The move puts more pressure on Sanofi to revive its drug development success rate, after it fell far behind in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Sanofi said the drug, which was used in combination with an agent known as palbociclib in the study, “did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial.”
TECHNOLOGY
Revenue at Tencent drops
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5 percent, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations. The country’s most valuable company recorded its first quarterly drop in staffing since 2014, as layoffs rippling through the global tech sector hit the WeChat operator. Revenue fell a deeper-than-projected 3 percent to 134 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion) while net income plunged 56 percent to 18.6 billion yuan in the June quarter.
E-COMMERCE
Sea’s loss widens
Sea Ltd (冬海) posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its e-commerce forecast for this year, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook. Sea posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$506.3 million in the second quarter of this year, surpassing the average projection of US$482.3 million. Its net loss more than doubled to more than US$931 million. Second-quarter sales rose 29 percent to US$2.9 billion, the slowest growth in almost five years.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such
Cloud computing equipment company Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which counts Meta Platforms Inc as one of its key customers, is boosting capacity expansion in Malaysia through a new investment of about NT$1.94 billion (US$64.7 million), it said yesterday in a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The investment, which aims to help the company with business development and strategic arrangements, would be made through subsidiary Wiwynn Technology Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a new factory, Wiwynn said in the filing. The announcement came about one-and-a-half months after the company started phase II of its new server printed circuit board assembly (PCBA)