JAPAN

Trade deficit balloons

The nation recorded its 12th straight month of trade deficit last month, when the yen’s recent slide peaked. The trade deficit widened to ￥1.44 trillion (US$10.7 billion) from about ￥1.4 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Imports gained 47.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 45.5 percent gain forecast by analysts. Exports increased 19 percent, versus a 17.6 percent forecast by analysts.

HONG KONG

Jobless rate falls further

The unemployment rate continued to ease in the three months that ended last month, as the economy attempts to mount a tepid recovery from tough COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year. The jobless rate hit 4.3 percent for the May-to-July period, the Census and Statistics Department said yesterday. That was lower than a Bloomberg survey of economists’ forecast of 4.5 percent and the 4.7 percent rate in a similar period that ended June.

NETHERLANDS

GDP growth jumps 2.6%

Economic growth surprisingly jumped to 2.6 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous three months, as household spending boomed, despite soaring inflation, and companies increased their investments. The pick-up in the April-to-June period left the eurozone’s fifth-largest economy 5.3 percent bigger than in the same period a year earlier. Growth was spurred by a 7 percent increase in household consumption from the second quarter of last year, while investments were 5 percent higher than a year earlier and exports increased almost 6 percent.

HEALTH

Amcenestrant trials halted

French healthcare company Sanofi SA said it would end the development program of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at treating breast cancer. The move puts more pressure on Sanofi to revive its drug development success rate, after it fell far behind in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Sanofi said the drug, which was used in combination with an agent known as palbociclib in the study, “did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial.”

TECHNOLOGY

Revenue at Tencent drops

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5 percent, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations. The country’s most valuable company recorded its first quarterly drop in staffing since 2014, as layoffs rippling through the global tech sector hit the WeChat operator. Revenue fell a deeper-than-projected 3 percent to 134 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion) while net income plunged 56 percent to 18.6 billion yuan in the June quarter.

E-COMMERCE

Sea’s loss widens

Sea Ltd (冬海) posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its e-commerce forecast for this year, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook. Sea posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$506.3 million in the second quarter of this year, surpassing the average projection of US$482.3 million. Its net loss more than doubled to more than US$931 million. Second-quarter sales rose 29 percent to US$2.9 billion, the slowest growth in almost five years.