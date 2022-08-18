FSC to limit right to convene extraordinary meetings

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday said that it would amend regulations to ban independent directors from convening extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

Instead, the right to convene such meetings would go to a company’s audit committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors and has at least three members, the commission said.

The audit committee would take a more important role in corporate governance and has more rights than any individual independent director, it added.

A representative of the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, left, voices her opposition to the dismissal of three board members at a Chung Fu Tex-International Co extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Huang Hao-chen, Taipei Times

The commission would solicit public opinions for 30 days and, barring any significant objections, the new rules would take effect after that, it said.

So far all companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange have audit committees, it said.

Only two firms trading on the Taipei Exchange do not have an audit committee, but they must meet the requirement by the end of this year, it said.

The commission’s move aims to address management disputes at some listed firms where independent directors had tried to convene extraordinary shareholder meetings in a bid to win control over the board of directors.

That included controversial meetings held by independent directors at Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp (光洋科) at the end of last year and a meeting by an independent director at Chung Fu Tex-International Co (中福國際) yesterday.

Such situations have raised the commission’s eyebrows, as they have caused confusion among shareholders as to which meeting they should attend, it said.

The Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center has also voiced concern over the damage to shareholders’ rights, it added.