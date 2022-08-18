Fubon Insurance board approves capital increase

COVID-19 PAYMENTS: A capital injection of NT$15 billion would bolster the insurer’s risk-based capital ratio, as compensation for COVID-19 claims surges

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Fubon Insurance Co’s (富邦產險) board of directors on Tuesday approved a proposed capital increase to enhance the company’s risk-based capital ratio.

A capital injection of NT$15 billion (US$500.32 million) by the end of next month would help lift its risk-based capital ratio by 100 percentage points, the company said in a statement.

The ratio stood at 225.8 percent at the end of June, slightly above the regulatory minimum of 200 percent, it said.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination station in Taipei’s Nangang District on Monday. Photo: Liao Chen-hui, Taipei Times

Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險), CTBC Insurance Co (中國信託產險) and Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Co (新安東京海上產險) have already approved plans to boost their capital by NT$10 billion, NT$4 billion and NT$14.7 billion respectively to address losses from compensating COVID-19 insurance policyholders.

Fubon Insurance last month paid about NT$9.1 billion to compensate 208,000 COVID-19 insurance policyholders, bringing cumulative compensation to NT$14 billion in the first seven months of the year, it said.

As of Monday, non-life insurers’ compensation to COVID-19 insurance policyholders had reached NT$47.53 billion, more than 10 times their combined premiums of NT$4.4 billion, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed on Tuesday.

To absorb their losses, the commission said it has approved eight non-life insurers to use special reserves and three insurers to apply for short-term loans.

Separately, Central Reinsurance Corp (中央再保險) last week reported a net loss in the second quarter as compensation to COVID-19 insurance policyholders also took a toll on its financial performance.

The company yesterday said that it booked a charge of NT$3.6 billion in the second quarter related to unclaimed compensation for COVID-19 and vaccine insurance policies.

Central Reinsurance reported a net loss of NT$494 million in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of NT$633 million in the first quarter.

It posted a net profit of NT$139 million in the first half of the year, down 89 percent from NT$1.24 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$0.23.

Central Reinsurance, whose business consists mostly of covering the risks taken on by life and non-life insurers, said its board of directors had approved a plan to issue 210 million new shares to raise NT$2.1 billion in fresh funds to boost its financial status.

The company also plans to raise its paid-in capital to NT$10 billion from NT$6 billion, it said.