UNITED KINGDOM
Jobless rate steady
Britain’s unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows, but wage values are falling at a record pace with inflation at the highest level in decades, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment stood at 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. This was unchanged compared with the three months to the end of May. ONS economic statistics director Darren Morgan said that the latest data showed job vacancies fell for the first time since the summer of 2020, when the UK briefly exited a COVID-19 lockdown. Excluding bonuses, real pay “is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001,” Morgan said.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Tencent to sell stake
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) plans to sell all or much of its stake in food delivery giant Meituan (美團) to appease Beijing and lock in profits, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The social media giant has engaged financial advisers in the past few months on ways to execute the sale of a roughly 17 percent stake worth US$24 billion, reports said. Tencent is likely to sell its Meituan stake through block trades, which typically take a day or two to complete, sources said. Representatives for the company declined to comment, while Meituan spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
HEDGE FUNDS
Softbank position sold
Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has sold almost all of its position in Softbank Group Corp, the Financial Times reported yesterday. The US-based activist investor made the move earlier this year, at a time when tech stocks including Softbank’s were in the grips of an extended selloff, the report said. The exact size and timing of the sale were unknown, although Elliott also sold a substantial amount of shares at a profit last year, it added. Elliott had accumulated a stake of close to US$3 billion in Softbank by February 2020.
BANKING
Credit Suisse faces delay
Credit Suisse Group AG is facing a further delay in getting approvals for some of its China operations after a flurry of senior management departures, people familiar with the matter said. The Swiss bank lost nearly half of the senior personnel management at its China securities ventures in the past few months, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission told the lender it would postpone any on-site inspection until those positions are filled, the people said. The inspection is the final step needed before Credit Suisse is allowed to start building out its wealth management business onshore and expand its equities trading services beyond Shenzhen into other Chinese cities.
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
Royal Philips names CEO
Royal Philips NV yesterday said that Roy Jakobs, who has been leading the company’s response to a recall of medical gear, would take over as new chief executive officer. Jakobs will become CEO in October, succeeding Frans van Houten, who has been in the top role for 12 years and is nearing the end of a third term, the Dutch maker of medical devices said. The executive, with previous roles at Shell PLC, is “deeply involved in Philips’ continuous quality improvement initiatives and is fully committed to patient safety,” company chairman Feike Sijbesma said in a statement.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such