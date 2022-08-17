World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Jobless rate steady

Britain’s unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows, but wage values are falling at a record pace with inflation at the highest level in decades, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment stood at 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. This was unchanged compared with the three months to the end of May. ONS economic statistics director Darren Morgan said that the latest data showed job vacancies fell for the first time since the summer of 2020, when the UK briefly exited a COVID-19 lockdown. Excluding bonuses, real pay “is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001,” Morgan said.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Tencent to sell stake

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) plans to sell all or much of its stake in food delivery giant Meituan (美團) to appease Beijing and lock in profits, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The social media giant has engaged financial advisers in the past few months on ways to execute the sale of a roughly 17 percent stake worth US$24 billion, reports said. Tencent is likely to sell its Meituan stake through block trades, which typically take a day or two to complete, sources said. Representatives for the company declined to comment, while Meituan spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

HEDGE FUNDS

Softbank position sold

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has sold almost all of its position in Softbank Group Corp, the Financial Times reported yesterday. The US-based activist investor made the move earlier this year, at a time when tech stocks including Softbank’s were in the grips of an extended selloff, the report said. The exact size and timing of the sale were unknown, although Elliott also sold a substantial amount of shares at a profit last year, it added. Elliott had accumulated a stake of close to US$3 billion in Softbank by February 2020.

BANKING

Credit Suisse faces delay

Credit Suisse Group AG is facing a further delay in getting approvals for some of its China operations after a flurry of senior management departures, people familiar with the matter said. The Swiss bank lost nearly half of the senior personnel management at its China securities ventures in the past few months, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission told the lender it would postpone any on-site inspection until those positions are filled, the people said. The inspection is the final step needed before Credit Suisse is allowed to start building out its wealth management business onshore and expand its equities trading services beyond Shenzhen into other Chinese cities.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

Royal Philips names CEO

Royal Philips NV yesterday said that Roy Jakobs, who has been leading the company’s response to a recall of medical gear, would take over as new chief executive officer. Jakobs will become CEO in October, succeeding Frans van Houten, who has been in the top role for 12 years and is nearing the end of a third term, the Dutch maker of medical devices said. The executive, with previous roles at Shell PLC, is “deeply involved in Philips’ continuous quality improvement initiatives and is fully committed to patient safety,” company chairman Feike Sijbesma said in a statement.