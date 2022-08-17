Exports from Asia slip into a deeper downturn

Bloomberg





Asia’s export boom is showing signs of slipping into a deeper-than-expected downturn, HSBC Holdings PLC and Nomura Holdings Inc said in research notes published yesterday.

The warnings from the lenders suggest the trade surge that powered Asia through the COVID-19 pandemic is at a turning point, matching signals that manufacturers have been sending through the year.

In a note titled: “’Plop — What the latest electronics indicators signal for Asia,” HSBC chief Asia economist Frederic Neumann said that key indicators are showing a slump in new orders, with demand for Asia-made electronics clearly coming off the boil.

“Things are coming back down to earth — fast,” Neumann wrote. “True, the headline electronics PMIs [purchasing managers’ indices], freshly released for July, don’t look quite so alarming at the surface, but dig deeper, and the stumble becomes apparent.”

At the same time, Nomura’s updated Asia export leading index says the region’s shipments might have reached a critical inflection point.

The bank has changed up its index, also referred to as NELI, by dropping three of its indicators and replacing them with four new ones, for a total of nine, which are pointing to a deeper slowdown in trade.

“Compared to our previous 2020 vintage model, our retooled NELI is warning of a deeper slump in Asian exports,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura. “Asian exports are often a bellwether of global growth and NELI’s pointing to a darkening outlook.”

The NELI indicators include the Shanghai Shipping Exchange Freight Index, two-month lead China’s imports, two-month lead China imports from Asia, three-month lead global semiconductor sales and three-month lead China official manufacturing PMI.