Increase in demand for labor expected: ministry survey

Staff writer, with CNA





Demand for workers in Taiwan is expected to grow by 60,000 between late July and late October, the highest estimated growth for the period since 2012, a survey released by the Ministry of Labor showed yesterday.

The expected rise is mainly attributed to economic recovery and growth in the wake of the improving COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, the ministry said.

Department of Statistics head Jasmine Mei (梅家瑗) said that increased domestic consumption coupled with a recovering domestic service sector are encouraging businesses to hire new people.

Staff stand at a bakery in New Taipei City’s Banciao District yesterday. Photo: CNA

The manufacturing industry is expected to require an additional 29,000 workers by late October, while the electronic components sector would need 6,000 more people, the survey said.

The metal products and the computer and optical parts industries both plan to hire 4,000 more employees, it said.

The lodging and the food and beverage sectors are expected to hire 5,000 more people by October, it said.

The increase in demand for new workers in the food and beverage sector usually occurs in the third quarter, but the peak is forecast for the final quarter this year, Mei said.

This is likely because of Taiwan’s recent COVID-19 outbreak, which prompted businesses to drastically reduce their headcounts in the second quarter, she said, adding that they are now looking for more people as the epidemic situation in the country improves.