CHINA

Home prices keep falling

Home prices fell last month for the 11th consecutive month, underscoring how government relief efforts are failing to curb the country’s spiraling real-estate crisis. New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, declined 0.11 percent from June, when they sank 0.1 percent, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed yesterday. Existing-home prices fell 0.21 percent, the same as a month earlier. Residential prices have been declining in smaller cities, the bureau said in a separate official statement.

UNITED STATES

Fuel costs fall at pumps

The average price of regular-grade gasoline fell US$0.45 over the past three weeks to US$4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that the continued decline came as crude oil costs also remain low. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay area, at US$5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at US$3.38 per gallon.

UNITED KINGDOM

Labour calls for cap freeze

The main opposition Labour Party yesterday called for an energy price cap to be frozen in fall to help people deal with another expected surge in fuel bills. Labour leader Keir Starmer said his party, if in power, would cap energy costs at the current level of ￡1,971 (US$2,386) per year for six months from October and would pay for it by extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea. Charities are warning that millions of people could be forced into poverty if the government does not soften the blow with a new support package.

AIRLINES

Malaysia Air to add A330neos

Malaysia Airlines Bhd has agreed to acquire 20 Airbus SE A330neo planes to update its fleet of widebody jets, Airbus said yesterday. Under the deal, Malaysia Airlines would buy 10 planes from Airbus and lease 10 others from Avolon Holdings Ltd, a Dublin-based aircraft leasing company. No figures were released for the transaction, but the plane was worth US$296.4 million, the most recently published catalogue prices in 2018 showed.

METALS

Tsingshan to sell assets

Tsingshan Holding Group Co (青山控股), the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda (項光達), is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp (寶武鋼鐵) as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the negotiations said. State-controlled Baowu is likely to acquire controlling stakes in some integrated production lines owned by Tsingshan at Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province, the people said. The talks started in April, the sources said.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Zipmex granted protection

Asia cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Pte Ltd was granted more than three months of protection from creditors by Singapore’s High Court, giving the troubled firm breathing room to come up with a funding plan. Justice Aedit Abdullah gave each of the five Zipmex entities a moratorium until Dec. 2. That would shield the companies from potential creditor lawsuits. The firm operates out of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and was seeking a five-month protection from creditors to form a restructuring plan.