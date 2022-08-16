CHINA
Home prices keep falling
Home prices fell last month for the 11th consecutive month, underscoring how government relief efforts are failing to curb the country’s spiraling real-estate crisis. New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, declined 0.11 percent from June, when they sank 0.1 percent, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed yesterday. Existing-home prices fell 0.21 percent, the same as a month earlier. Residential prices have been declining in smaller cities, the bureau said in a separate official statement.
UNITED STATES
Fuel costs fall at pumps
The average price of regular-grade gasoline fell US$0.45 over the past three weeks to US$4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that the continued decline came as crude oil costs also remain low. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay area, at US$5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at US$3.38 per gallon.
UNITED KINGDOM
Labour calls for cap freeze
The main opposition Labour Party yesterday called for an energy price cap to be frozen in fall to help people deal with another expected surge in fuel bills. Labour leader Keir Starmer said his party, if in power, would cap energy costs at the current level of ￡1,971 (US$2,386) per year for six months from October and would pay for it by extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea. Charities are warning that millions of people could be forced into poverty if the government does not soften the blow with a new support package.
AIRLINES
Malaysia Air to add A330neos
Malaysia Airlines Bhd has agreed to acquire 20 Airbus SE A330neo planes to update its fleet of widebody jets, Airbus said yesterday. Under the deal, Malaysia Airlines would buy 10 planes from Airbus and lease 10 others from Avolon Holdings Ltd, a Dublin-based aircraft leasing company. No figures were released for the transaction, but the plane was worth US$296.4 million, the most recently published catalogue prices in 2018 showed.
METALS
Tsingshan to sell assets
Tsingshan Holding Group Co (青山控股), the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda (項光達), is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp (寶武鋼鐵) as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the negotiations said. State-controlled Baowu is likely to acquire controlling stakes in some integrated production lines owned by Tsingshan at Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province, the people said. The talks started in April, the sources said.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Zipmex granted protection
Asia cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Pte Ltd was granted more than three months of protection from creditors by Singapore’s High Court, giving the troubled firm breathing room to come up with a funding plan. Justice Aedit Abdullah gave each of the five Zipmex entities a moratorium until Dec. 2. That would shield the companies from potential creditor lawsuits. The firm operates out of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and was seeking a five-month protection from creditors to form a restructuring plan.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
With a tantalizing array of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab and chilled tiger prawns, the dinner buffet at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel typically sets diners back about US$70. Those on a tighter budget and with an eye on sustainability can fill a box for one-tenth of that price. Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfill and providing discounted meals through mobile phone apps. About one-third of food is lost or wasted every year globally, and the mountains of waste are estimated to cause 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane, the UN says.
MAJOR REVENUE CONTRIBUTOR: The company said that it expects revenue this year to increase annually due to an improved smart consumer electronics outlook Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said revenue this quarter would be flat from last quarter, despite new phone models launched by key customers, as the market faces weakening demand. The iPhone assembler, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said it is cautious about its business outlook, given mounting uncertainty regarding geopolitical tensions, soaring inflation and COVID-19 flare-ups, but still expects revenue this quarter to be higher than the NT$1.4 trillion (US$46.67 billion) it reported a year earlier. The forecast came as the company posted record second-quarter net profit of NT$33.29 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year from NT$29.78 billion.