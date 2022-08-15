South Korea is to cut its national budget for the first time in 13 years next year, as Seoul seeks to tighten spending amid rising interest rates globally.
The South Korean government would “significantly trim” national spending for next year from this year’s 679 trillion won (US$521.4 billion), South Korean Minister of Finance Choo Kyung-ho said on Saturday.
South Korea has increased government spending every year since 2010, especially under the administration of former president Moon Jae-in, who took office during the COVID-19 pandemic, Choo said.
Photo: AP
“We are tightening our belt,” he said. “The former administration had a lot of debts, and we can’t do that.”
South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol has sought to cut spending and increase tax revenue since taking office in May.
While the Bank of Korea has increased key policy rates four times this year to 2.25 percent, the nation’s inflation accelerated last year and the central bank governor indicated earlier this month that there would be a possible 25 basis point rate increase.
Choo warned of “a record drop” in public expenditure and said total government bond issuance would be reduced too, without providing a figure.
Ministers and vice-ministers would have to return 10 percent of their salaries to the government as part of the efforts, he said.
South Korea’s inflation seems to be nearing a peak, which Choo said he believes is about 6 percent.
“Some people say inflation may reach 7 percent, but I don’t think that will happen unless a tremendous disaster occurs,” Choo said.
Separately, Samsung Electronics Co vice chairman Jay Y. Lee on Friday won a presidential pardon from graft charges, allowing him to formally take the helm of an electronics conglomerate roiled by global demand and supply shocks.
Yoon cleared the heir to the country’s biggest company of bribery charges, for which Lee spent 18 months in prison before his release on parole a year ago.
The decision clears the way for South Korea’s most prominent business scion to officially take the reins of the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones.
Lee’s return is regarded as a stabilizing force for an economy buffeted by inflation, market disruption from Russia’s war in Ukraine and logistics snarls triggered by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.
Rising tensions between the US and China over chip technology also complicate long-term plans for Samsung, which runs major fabs in the two largest economies.
Lee on Friday apologized to the public and promised to “start anew.”
“I will try harder to give back to society and grow together,” Lee said in a statement.
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
MAJOR REVENUE CONTRIBUTOR: The company said that it expects revenue this year to increase annually due to an improved smart consumer electronics outlook Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said revenue this quarter would be flat from last quarter, despite new phone models launched by key customers, as the market faces weakening demand. The iPhone assembler, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said it is cautious about its business outlook, given mounting uncertainty regarding geopolitical tensions, soaring inflation and COVID-19 flare-ups, but still expects revenue this quarter to be higher than the NT$1.4 trillion (US$46.67 billion) it reported a year earlier. The forecast came as the company posted record second-quarter net profit of NT$33.29 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year from NT$29.78 billion.
With a tantalizing array of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab and chilled tiger prawns, the dinner buffet at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel typically sets diners back about US$70. Those on a tighter budget and with an eye on sustainability can fill a box for one-tenth of that price. Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfill and providing discounted meals through mobile phone apps. About one-third of food is lost or wasted every year globally, and the mountains of waste are estimated to cause 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane, the UN says.