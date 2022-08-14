Wall Street closed higher on Friday as signs that inflation might have peaked last month increased investor confidence that a bull market could be under way, spurring the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ to post their fourth straight week of gains.
The S&P 500 is up 17.7 percent from a mid-June low, with the latest gains coming from data this week showing a slower-than-expected rise in the consumer price index and a surprise drop in producer prices last month.
The S&P 500 crossed a closely watched technical level of 4,231 points, indicating the benchmark index has recouped half its losses since tumbling from an all-time peak in January.
A 50 percent retracement for some signals a bull market.
“It’s really just a number, but it certainly makes investors feel better — at least those who bought near the bottom,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.
“I wouldn’t declare victory over this bear market yet. There’s likely some bad news still out there, but there’s a very good chance we’ve seen the bottom,” Ghriskey said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points, or 1.27 percent, to 33,761.05, while the S&P 500 gained 72.88 points, or 1.73 percent, to 4,280.15 and the NASDAQ Composite added 267.27 points, or 2.09 percent, to 13,047.19.
For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.26 percent, the Dow rose 2.92 percent and the NASDAQ gained 3.08 percent.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.99 billion shares, compared with the 11.04 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
As the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posted their longest weekly winning streaks since November last year, analysts said the US Federal Reserve still has its work cut out as it seeks to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates without sparking a recession.
“Markets certainly got great news this week on inflation,” said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management in Boston.
“A victory lap in some respects was in order, but it’s not ‘mission accomplished’ by any means. It’s still a very slow grind ahead,” Mullarkey said.
Inflation by year-end might decelerate to 7 percent or a bit lower, but getting core inflation under 4 percent, which is double the Fed’s target, is likely to be tougher than markets anticipate, Mullarkey said.
Traders are pricing in a less hawkish Fed, with fed fund futures showing a 55.5 percent chance of Fed policymakers raising rates by 50 basis points when they meet next month, instead of 75 basis points.
It was a sea of green on Wall Street for a second straight day, with all 11 major S&P 500 sectors rising, along with semiconductors, small caps and Dow transports. Growth stocks rose 2.1 percent, while value advanced 1.4 percent.
Investors bought US$7.1 billion in equities in the week to Wednesday, with US growth stocks recording their largest weekly inflow since December last year, the Bank of America said in a note.
Also driving optimism was data showing that US consumer sentiment ticked up further this month from a record low this summer and US households’ near-term outlook for inflation eased again on softening gasoline prices.
After a rough start to the year, better-than-expected second-quarter earnings from corporate America have supported the upbeat sentiment for US equities.
Analysts in aggregate believe the S&P 500 posted year-on-year earnings growth of 9.7 percent in the April to June period, much stronger than the 5.6 percent Refinitiv predicted at the end of the quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.43-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 2.76-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 78 new highs and 39 new lows.
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China
Government officials and business representatives yesterday participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區) in Kaohsiung, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is to construct a 12-inch wafer plant. The 238-hectare park sits on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Thirty hectares of the first phase of development are reserved for TSMC’s planned factory, while the second phase is to be occupied by international semiconductor material and equipment companies, the Executive Yuan said in a statement yesterday. “The park will be connected with Tainan Science Park