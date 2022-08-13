MSCI Inc, a global index provider, has cut Taiwan’s weighting in two of its major indices while raising it in a third index after a quarterly review.
Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is closely watched by foreign institutional investors, has been cut by 0.07 percentage points to 14.75 percent, it said in a statement yesterday.
It was the steepest cut among the emerging markets in that index, and Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index was also lowered, to 16.48 percent from 16.56 percent.
However, the index provider raised Taiwan’s weighting slightly in the MSCI All-Country World Index, to 1.66 percent from 1.65 percent.
After the quarterly index review, no Taiwanese stocks were added to or removed from the MSCI Global Standard or Global Small Cap indices, it said.
In the Asia-Pacific region, only stocks in China, South Korea and Thailand were added to or removed from the MSCI Global Standard and Global Small Cap indices, it said.
China saw the biggest hike in weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, with a 0.27 percentage point raise, followed by Qatar with an increase of 0.03 percentage points.
In the MSCI Taiwan Index, the number of constituents remained at 87 after the quarterly adjustments.
Before the latest adjustments were announced, market analysts had forecast that some biotech and old economy stocks in Taiwan would have been added into the MSCI Taiwan Index, given their recent gains.
Meanwhile, high-speed transmission stocks and semiconductor stocks were expected to be removed, as rising interest rates had dwarfed their dividend yields, pushing their shares lower.
MSCI said it adjusted the weighting of 19 stocks in the MSCI Taiwan Index, with China Airlines (華航) seeing the biggest rise of 0.01 percentage points, while metal casing supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) had the steepest cut of 0.02 percentage points.
The index adjustments are scheduled to take effect after the Taiwan market closes on Aug. 31.
MSCI index reviews are conducted in February, May, August and November each year.
Analysts said that the latest MSCI index adjustments had little effect on the TAIEX, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which continued to gain yesterday, rising 0.60 percent to close at 15,288.97.
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China