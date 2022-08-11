Musk sells Tesla shares on chance Twitter deal forced

Reuters





Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk sold US$6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter Inc deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” he wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

Musk early last month tore up his April 25 agreement to buy Twitter for US$44 billion. Twitter has sued Musk to force him to complete the transaction, dismissing his claim that he was misled about the number of spam accounts on the social media platform as buyer’s remorse in the wake of a plunge in technology stocks. The two sides head to trial on Oct. 17.

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk talks to reporters as he arrives to visit a construction site in Gruenheide, Germany, on Sept. 3, 2020. Photo: AFP

“Street will read through this poker move that chances of Twitter deal more likely now,” Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Dan Ives wrote on Twitter.

In other comments on Twitter on Tuesday, Musk said “yes” when asked if he was done selling Tesla stock, and said he would buy Tesla stock again if the Twitter deal does not close.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk, the world’s richest person, sold US$8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares in April and had said at the time there were no further sales planned.

Yet since then, legal experts said that if Musk is forced to complete the acquisition or settle the dispute with a stiff penalty, he would likely sell more Tesla shares.

Musk sold about 7.92 million shares from Friday to Tuesday, multiple filings showed.

He now owns 155.04 million Tesla shares, or just under 15 percent of the automaker, Reuters calculations showed.

The latest sales bring total Tesla stock sales by Musk to about US$32 billion in less than one year.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15 percent since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20, also helped by the administration of US President Joe Biden’s climate bill that, if passed, would lift the cap on tax credits for electric vehicles.

Musk also on Tuesday teased that he could start his own social media platform.

Asked by a Twitter user if he had thought about creating his own platform if the deal did not close, he replied: “X.com.”