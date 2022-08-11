The nation’s tax revenue last month jumped 22 percent year-on-year to NT$692.3 billion (US$23.08 billion), due to substantial gains in revenue generated from corporate and personal income taxes which more than offset retreats in revenue received from commodity tax, as well as stock and property transaction taxes, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
Corporate income tax revenue spiked 36.6 percent annually to NT$315 billion, as major Taiwanese companies reported an increase in earnings, the ministry said.
Similarly, personal income tax revenue soared 37.6 percent to NT$214.7 billion, thanks to wage increases, the distribution of cash dividends by local listed firms and capital gains attributable to property transactions, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
By contrast, securities transaction tax revenue, a key tax revenue driver in the past two years, plunged 58.3 percent annually to NT$14.2 billion, after daily stock turnover shrank from NT$652.3 billion to NT$271.3 billion, Chen said.
The stock market rout induced by global monetary tightening and economic uncertainty drove investors to the sidelines, analysts said.
The year-on-year decline in securities transaction tax revenue is likely to persist throughout this year, in the absence of liquidity-backed rallies.
Revenue from land value tax stood at NT$6.4 billion, slumping 29.9 percent from the same period a year earlier, as taxable cases fell 7.5 percent to 42,062 deals, ministry data showed.
At the same time, business tax revenue grew 11.3 percent to NT$97.7 billion, while entertainment tax revenue increased by more than 15-fold to NT$120 million, as people began to resume recreational activities as the COVID-19 situation eased, the ministry said.
In the first seven months of this year, the ministry collected NT$2.95 trillion in tax revenue, up 16.2 percent from the same period last year and ahead of its budget schedule for the year by 23.9 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday. Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector. Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion