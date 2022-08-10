World Business Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

GDP growth slows in Q2

Economic growth slowed in the second quarter, officials said yesterday, warning that surging inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic would weigh on the outlook for the rest of the year. GDP rose 7.4 percent, slightly weaker than the 7.5 percent expected and down from 8.2 percent in the previous three months, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told reporters. “We’re likely to face challenges indeed in sustaining that growth,” he said, with the pace seen easing further in the second half. However, the economy should still hit the official target of 6.5 to 7.5 percent expansion this year, he added.

HOUSING

US buying sentiment dips

Consumers have become the most pessimistic about housing since 2011, when home prices bottomed in the wake of the global financial crisis, data from the Federal National Mortgage Association showed on Monday. Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index dropped to the lowest level in more than a decade, as consumers expressed pessimism about home-buying prospects. The index, which reflects consumers’ views on the housing market, fell from about 76 to 63 year-on-year. Four of the index’s six components dropped month-on-month, including views on buying and selling conditions, home-price outlook and job-loss concerns, Fannie Mae said, citing its national housing survey.

MEDIA

Cox to buy Axios

US news Web site Axios Media, which has shot to prominence since its 2016 founding, has agreed to a US$525 million deal to sell itself to US telecom group Cox Enterprises Inc, the firms said on Monday. Since Axios’ launch as a news source specializing in technology and politics, it has expanded into local news — and the buyout investment would help grow that expansion. The founders of Axios, built by long-time Washington journalists, will keep stakes in the company and continue to lead day-to-day editorial and business decisions, Cox said in a release.

CHEMICALS

SABIC profit rises 3.8%

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) reported a 3.8 percent increase in quarterly earnings, but warned that profit margins would remain “under pressure” as costs climb. Prices of products such as polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride have jumped as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting demand. Yet a supply-chain squeeze has pushed up expenses for producers. SABIC said net income rose to 7.93 billion riyals (US$2.11 billion) in the second quarter from 7.64 billion riyals a year earlier. Revenue climbed 32 percent to 56 billion riyals, beating analysts’ estimates.

INSURANCE

Munich Re profit falls

German reinsurance giant Munich Re yesterday reported a drop in its second-quarter profit, as market volatility took a toll on investments, but the firm maintained its performance target for this year. The group’s preliminary net profit from April to June reached 768 million euros (US$786 million), down from 1.1 billion euros in the same period last year. Munich Re, whose business consists mostly in covering the risks taken on by insurers, said the value of its holdings had slumped by 908 million euros, mainly due to losses on equity investments. Its profit target of 3.3 billion euros for this year remains unchanged, it said.