The nation’s machinery exports last month expanded 20.8 percent from a year earlier to a record US$3.38 billion, benefiting from robust demand from semiconductor companies and a weak local currency, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) said yesterday.
That brought exports in the first seven months of the year to US$21.14 billion, up 13.9 percent from the same period last year, the association said.
The strong growth last month should pave the way for an annual growth of between 10 and 15 percent this year, TAMI said in a statement.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
“Taiwanese machinery manufacturers have order visibility up to the first quarter of next year. However, they are cautious about exports in the second half due to uncertainty from global geopolitical tensions, the tensions across the Taiwan Strait in particular,” TAMI said.
The association said that a weak New Taiwan dollar has helped enhance local companies’ pricing power.
As of the end of last month, the NT dollar had depreciated 8.35 percent from the beginning of the year to NT$29.938 against the US dollar.
China remained the biggest export destination for local companies, but exports contracted at an annual pace of 7.4 percent to US$5.58 billion during the first seven months of this year, given slower economic growth, the association said.
The US ranked a close second, with exports of US$5.55 billion, soaring 47 percent year-on-year, data showed.
As a result, China’s contribution to Taiwanese exports fell to 26.4 percent from 30.9 percent, while the US’ increased to 26.3 percent from 22.2 percent, the association said.
“The changes highlighted a gradual landscape change in the global manufacturing industry. Taiwanese manufacturers are carefully adjusting their market deployment to avert risks from geopolitical tensions,” TAMI said.
By product category, electronic equipment remained the top export product, with exports rising 8.8 percent to US$3.02 billion in the January-July period, the association’s data showed. Electronic equipment made up 14.3 percent of overall machinery exports during the period.
That was followed by inspection tools, with exports up 11.4 percent to US$2.81 billion, accounting for 13.3 percent.
The association attributed robust semiconductor industry demand to the double-digit percentage growth for the top two categories.
Machine tools ranked third, with exports rising 16 percent to US$1.73 billion, accounting for an 8.2 percent share.
