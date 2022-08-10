Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) is positive about earnings growth this quarter and beyond as the hospitality industry gradually emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is inclined to ease disease prevention measures.
The Taipei-based company made the remarks on Monday after posting NT$109 million (US$3.63 million) in net income for last quarter, the lowest in eight quarters, or earnings per share of NT$0.69.
The results represented a 3.28 percent decline from a year earlier, as the public generally stayed home to avoid infections and the sale of pizza chain Domino’s Taiwan in June last year raised the comparison bar.
Photo: Taipei Times
The company sold all its shares in Pizzavest Co (達美樂披薩), the operator of Domino’s Taiwan, to Australia-listed fast-food operator Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd for US$61.2 million.
Lingering border controls continued to constrain its capacity to serve foreign tourists, but its properties fared better than peers in the past two-and-a-half years by measure of profitability, FIH said in a statement.
Stripping out the Domino’s deal, FIH would have achieved a 51.11 percent increase year-on-year in net profit, it said.
Cumulative revenue in the first six months weakened 4.27 percent to NT$246 billion, while net income shrank 4.37 percent to NT$390 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.67, the company said.
In the absence of the one-off income linked to Domino’s, year-to-date profit would have expanded 11.5 percent, the company said.
The situation has improved this quarter as the daily number of COVID-19 cases has steadily declined and the government last month introduced a new travel subsidy to shore up domestic tourism.
FIH, which operates hotels under the Regent Taipei (台北晶華), Silks Place (晶英), Wellspring by Silks (晶泉丰旅) and Just Sleep (捷絲旅) brands, as well as independent restaurants such as Spice Market (泰市場), Just Italian (義饗食堂) and Just Grill Steakhouse, said it would focus on wooing local family tourists before Taiwan lifts border controls.
This quarter is the high season for domestic tourism due to the summer vacation, and the Mid-Autumn Festival next month should boost sales of moon cakes and other gift boxes as a whole, it said.
The next quarter is the high season for food and beverage sales on the back of corporate feasts and family gatherings, it said.
In addition, health authorities are widely expected to further ease COVID-19 controls and coexist with the virus as many countries around the world have done.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday. Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector. Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the