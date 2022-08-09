World Business Quick Take

Agencies





WASTE MANAGEMENT

Veolia to sell Suez unit

Veolia Environnement SA has agreed to sell Suez SA’s waste activities in the UK to Macquarie Group Ltd for 2.4 billion euros (US$2.4 billion), after the country’s antitrust authority raised competition concerns. The disposal marks the last step in Veolia’s acquisition of a large chunk of French rival Suez, which was completed in other parts of the world earlier this year. “It’s a very attractive valuation,” Veolia chief executive officer Estelle Brachlianoff said on a conference call yesterday. The proceeds would give the firm “room to maneuver on our balance sheet to invest in strategic projects,” she said, citing interest in recycling businesses and water-treatment technologies.

SOUTH KOREA

LNG needed for winter

The country is looking to buy more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replenish stockpiles before winter. The world’s third-biggest importer of the chilled fuel is seeking additional cargoes to meet forecasts for increased domestic demand and is targeting to lift inventories to about 90 percent full by November, from about 34 percent at present, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said yesterday. That comes after heat waves in the summer and “high” uncertainties internationally from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry said. The nation last year bought 16.6 million tonnes on spot markets, or 35 percent of total imports, data from International Group of LNG Importers showed.

JAPAN

Record foreign bonds sold

Life insurers and pension funds last month sold record amounts of foreign bonds, as heightened volatility in global debt markets dampened appetite. Lifers disposed of a net ￥1.56 trillion (US$11.5 billion) of the securities, while trust banks’ trust accounts, which are seen as proxies for pension funds, sold ￥865.8 billion of the notes, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. Both sales amounts were the highest ever for the two groups. Overall, Japanese investors’ net selling of foreign bonds, mostly US debt, extended to a record sixth month.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault EV selling well

Renault SA CEO Luca de Meo said the uptake of the new Megane E-Tech electric vehicle (EV) model shows the French automaker is on the right track with its turnaround at a time of increased challenges for the automotive industry. Renault sold 25,000 Megane E-Tech vehicles in three months, De Meo told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published in its Sunday edition. Total new vehicles registrations have fallen this year in France. The Megane E-Tech model was the country’s best-selling EV last month, Avere-France data showed.

INVESTMENT

Berkshire posts Q2 loss

Warren Buffett’s company reported a US$43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s many operating companies generally performed well, suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates. Revenue grew more than 10 percent to US$76.2 billion in the quarter, as many of its businesses increased prices. Berkshire on Saturday said that a largely unrealized US$53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly US$44 billion, or US$29,754 per Class A share. That is down from US$28.1 billion, or US$18,488 per Class A share, a year earlier.