WASTE MANAGEMENT
Veolia to sell Suez unit
Veolia Environnement SA has agreed to sell Suez SA’s waste activities in the UK to Macquarie Group Ltd for 2.4 billion euros (US$2.4 billion), after the country’s antitrust authority raised competition concerns. The disposal marks the last step in Veolia’s acquisition of a large chunk of French rival Suez, which was completed in other parts of the world earlier this year. “It’s a very attractive valuation,” Veolia chief executive officer Estelle Brachlianoff said on a conference call yesterday. The proceeds would give the firm “room to maneuver on our balance sheet to invest in strategic projects,” she said, citing interest in recycling businesses and water-treatment technologies.
SOUTH KOREA
LNG needed for winter
The country is looking to buy more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replenish stockpiles before winter. The world’s third-biggest importer of the chilled fuel is seeking additional cargoes to meet forecasts for increased domestic demand and is targeting to lift inventories to about 90 percent full by November, from about 34 percent at present, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said yesterday. That comes after heat waves in the summer and “high” uncertainties internationally from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry said. The nation last year bought 16.6 million tonnes on spot markets, or 35 percent of total imports, data from International Group of LNG Importers showed.
JAPAN
Record foreign bonds sold
Life insurers and pension funds last month sold record amounts of foreign bonds, as heightened volatility in global debt markets dampened appetite. Lifers disposed of a net ￥1.56 trillion (US$11.5 billion) of the securities, while trust banks’ trust accounts, which are seen as proxies for pension funds, sold ￥865.8 billion of the notes, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance showed. Both sales amounts were the highest ever for the two groups. Overall, Japanese investors’ net selling of foreign bonds, mostly US debt, extended to a record sixth month.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault EV selling well
Renault SA CEO Luca de Meo said the uptake of the new Megane E-Tech electric vehicle (EV) model shows the French automaker is on the right track with its turnaround at a time of increased challenges for the automotive industry. Renault sold 25,000 Megane E-Tech vehicles in three months, De Meo told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published in its Sunday edition. Total new vehicles registrations have fallen this year in France. The Megane E-Tech model was the country’s best-selling EV last month, Avere-France data showed.
INVESTMENT
Berkshire posts Q2 loss
Warren Buffett’s company reported a US$43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s many operating companies generally performed well, suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates. Revenue grew more than 10 percent to US$76.2 billion in the quarter, as many of its businesses increased prices. Berkshire on Saturday said that a largely unrealized US$53 billion decline in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of nearly US$44 billion, or US$29,754 per Class A share. That is down from US$28.1 billion, or US$18,488 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) NT$20 million (US$666,756) and suspended its chairman over poor internal controls. The company’s management team was found to have given major shareholder Angelo Koo’s (辜仲瑩) secretary inside information about the conglomerate’s banking, insurance and securities units from October 2020 to October last year, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said. The data also included company plans to acquire China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽), employees’ performance assessment and payroll information, Chuang said. The commission said its investigation did not show that Koo made copies of internal data or took actions based
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of