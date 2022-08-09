Furloughed workers down as hospitality recovers

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of workers on official furlough programs in Taiwan declined by 2,634 last week to reach 18,699 amid a summer recovery in the hospitality sector, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

The number of companies using furlough programs also dropped by 219 from a week earlier to 2,864, the ministry said.

Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said the improvement in the lodging and food-and-beverage industries stemmed largely from a summer vacation boost, as many parents took children on holiday or out to restaurants.

As of Sunday, the number of workers on furlough programs in those industries fell by more than 1,700 to 3,083, accounting for almost 70 percent of the decline, Huang said.

The number of hospitality employers using furlough programs fell to 316 from 415 the previous week, he said.

The summer vacation period is expected to continue to benefit hotels, restaurants and other such businesses this month, while the number of participants in local group tours is expected to keep growing, he added.

With COVID-19 border controls still in place, the support service sector — largely comprised of travel agencies — reported the largest number of workers on furlough, at 8,818, as of Sunday, although this was an improvement over 8,927 a week ago, ministry data showed.

The number of furloughed workers in the retail/wholesale industry fell to 1,503 from 1,697, and the number in the transportation and warehousing industries also dropped to 1,421 from 1,507.

The number of workers on unpaid leave in the manufacturing sector fell from 1,933 to 1,592 over the same period, data showed.