The number of workers on official furlough programs in Taiwan declined by 2,634 last week to reach 18,699 amid a summer recovery in the hospitality sector, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
The number of companies using furlough programs also dropped by 219 from a week earlier to 2,864, the ministry said.
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said the improvement in the lodging and food-and-beverage industries stemmed largely from a summer vacation boost, as many parents took children on holiday or out to restaurants.
Photo: CNA
As of Sunday, the number of workers on furlough programs in those industries fell by more than 1,700 to 3,083, accounting for almost 70 percent of the decline, Huang said.
The number of hospitality employers using furlough programs fell to 316 from 415 the previous week, he said.
The summer vacation period is expected to continue to benefit hotels, restaurants and other such businesses this month, while the number of participants in local group tours is expected to keep growing, he added.
With COVID-19 border controls still in place, the support service sector — largely comprised of travel agencies — reported the largest number of workers on furlough, at 8,818, as of Sunday, although this was an improvement over 8,927 a week ago, ministry data showed.
The number of furloughed workers in the retail/wholesale industry fell to 1,503 from 1,697, and the number in the transportation and warehousing industries also dropped to 1,421 from 1,507.
The number of workers on unpaid leave in the manufacturing sector fell from 1,933 to 1,592 over the same period, data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) NT$20 million (US$666,756) and suspended its chairman over poor internal controls. The company’s management team was found to have given major shareholder Angelo Koo’s (辜仲瑩) secretary inside information about the conglomerate’s banking, insurance and securities units from October 2020 to October last year, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said. The data also included company plans to acquire China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽), employees’ performance assessment and payroll information, Chuang said. The commission said its investigation did not show that Koo made copies of internal data or took actions based
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of