Malaysia’s economic outlook could be hurt by pessimism in the global economy, even as officials keep to current domestic projections for growth, Malaysian Minister of Finance Zafrul Aziz said.
While Malaysia’s expansion has been strong after a reopening of borders and amid booming exports, it must be prepared for a slowdown in the world economy, he said.
There are rising global recession risks sparked by an aggressive monetary tightening in the US and stumbling growth in China, Zafrul said.
Photo: Bloomberg
“The IMF has cut its global 2022 GDP growth projections from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent, and 2.9 percent for 2023, dubbing the world’s economic outlook gloomy and uncertain,” Zafrul said in an address at the Malaysian Student Leaders Summit on Saturday. “The weaker global outlook will certainly impact us.”
Malaysia’s GDP grew 5 percent in three months to March, and its employment rate has been on a declining trend for more than a year.
GDP data for the second quarter, due next week, is also likely to show strength going by “the return of traffic jams and packed eateries,” Zafrul said.
Still, the IMF has cut its growth estimate for Malaysia to 5.1 percent from 5.6 percent, lower than the official projection for a 5.3 percent to 6.3 percent expansion this year.
“At this point, we remain optimistic that we will be able to stick to our official projections,” Zafrul said, highlighting how the monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve has led to a weakening of currencies, including the Malaysian ringgit. It recently fell to a five-year low versus the US dollar.
“The risk of the US entering a recession, technical or not, makes the global outlook even bleaker,” he said.
Zafrul’s comments echo the outlook from CGS-CIMB Research, which expects Malaysia’s growth to slow to 4.1 percent next year, from an estimated 5.2 percent this year.
The country’s external trade will bear the impact of the global slowdown as its growth correlation with the world economy has become stronger over the past decade, the firm said last month.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of