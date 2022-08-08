Gas prices rise for second consecutive week

TAKING A LOSS: CPC spent NT$27.1 billion to absorb higher fuel costs and keep gasoline prices low in the first seven months of this year, the state refiner said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to rise for a second straight week this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said in separate statements yesterday.

CPC gasoline and diesel prices are to rise by NT$0.3 per liter this week, following an increase of NT$0.2 per liter last week, the state-run refiner said.

After factoring in global macroeconomic developments and the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was down NT$0.058 against the US dollar last week, CPC said that its floating oil price formula showed prices this week would have increased by NT$3.9 per liter for gasoline and NT$5.2 per liter for diesel.

However, CPC used a price stabilization mechanism to absorb part of the price increase, citing a government policy to keep domestic fuel prices lower than in neighboring markets, it said.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to rise to NT$27.6 per liter.

The refiner spent NT$27.1 billion (US$904.84 million) to absorb higher fuel costs in the first seven months of this year, it said.

Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to cost NT$27.4 per liter, it said.