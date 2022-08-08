Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to rise for a second straight week this week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said in separate statements yesterday.
CPC gasoline and diesel prices are to rise by NT$0.3 per liter this week, following an increase of NT$0.2 per liter last week, the state-run refiner said.
After factoring in global macroeconomic developments and the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was down NT$0.058 against the US dollar last week, CPC said that its floating oil price formula showed prices this week would have increased by NT$3.9 per liter for gasoline and NT$5.2 per liter for diesel.
However, CPC used a price stabilization mechanism to absorb part of the price increase, citing a government policy to keep domestic fuel prices lower than in neighboring markets, it said.
Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to rise to NT$27.6 per liter.
The refiner spent NT$27.1 billion (US$904.84 million) to absorb higher fuel costs in the first seven months of this year, it said.
Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to cost NT$27.4 per liter, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of