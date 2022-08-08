Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP.
The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures the aggregate performance of the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange, closed 0.16 percent higher at 17,113.71 points, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
“Although there are noises about the prospects for local equities in the third quarter, and the market is still digesting negative news such as anticipated inventory adjustment and weakening earnings outlook, investors’ confidence has recovered lately and returned to focus on fundamentals,” the Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd (安聯投信) Taiwan equity research team said in a note on Friday.
“As market rationality gradually recovers, Taiwanese stocks which have recently lagged behind their US peers may have the opportunity to play catch-up, but the main premise is that no black swans emerge on the global political and economic fronts,” Allianz said in the note, referring to events that are extremely rare and unexpected, but would alter the market landscape substantially.
Investors this week are expected pay attention to high-tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), and earnings reports from export-oriented blue-chip stocks for the latest quarter in light of growing recession risks.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to report its revenue for last month on Wednesday.
Hon Hai, a major assembler for Apple Inc, is also scheduled to host an investors’ conference on Wednesday to announce its results from the second quarter and sales guidance from the third quarter. The company last week reported that revenue last month grew 13.66 percent year-on-year to NT$475.1 billion (US$15.86 billion), the highest July figure in the company’s history.
Other tech heavyweights — such as Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Yageo Corp (國巨), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) and Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) — are also slated to release their earnings results on Thursday and Friday, when more than 40 listed firms are to hold investors’ conferences.
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said market confidence has recovered since the government’s activation of the NT$500 billion National Stabilization Fund last month.
“However, with an economic downturn still lingering, we expect the stabilization fund to support the TAIEX in the near term, but is unlikely to stimulate a turnaround,” Yuanta said in a report on Thursday, adding that the market faces headwinds that increase recession risks, such as the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes.
Several sets of economic data to be released this week are expected to weigh on market sentiment, equity strategists said.
The Ministry of Finance today is to release export and import data for last month.
Despite concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes, exports last month were estimated to increase by 10 to 13 percent year-on-year to US$41.7 billion to US$42.8 billion, the ministry forecast last month.
That would be the 25th straight month of annual gains, ministry data showed.
The ministry is scheduled on Wednesday to report national tax revenue for last month, and the market’s focus is to be on the revenue for securities transaction tax, which had posted six straight months of declines through June.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) is to update its GDP growth forecast on Friday.
The DGBAS on July 29 cut its second-quarter GDP growth estimate to 3.08 percent from a previous estimate of 3.31 percent.
If the agency this week adjusts downward its 3.91 percent growth forecast for this year, the mood of investors could be affected, equity strategists said.
“Going forward, we anticipate the TAIEX to continue to consolidate, but with individual names to still see room for upward rotation,” Yuanta said.
The consultant said its favored stocks are companies in electric vehicle supply chains and the renewable energy sector, concept plays related to improving networking and industrial PC demand, and Apple suppliers experiencing high seasonal demand.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of