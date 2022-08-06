European natural gas prices were headed for a third weekly gain as persistent concerns over Russian supply heightens the risk of shortages.
Benchmark futures are 5.9 percent higher this week, adding to last week’s surge when Moscow slashed supplies through the key Nord Stream pipeline to just 20 percent of its capacity, citing issues with equipment.
However, Kremlin insiders have privately said that the cuts are to pressure the EU over sanctions on Russia, while Berlin has repeatedly said it sees no technical reasons for the reduced flows.
Photo: AFP
The cuts are reverberating through Europe, lowering industrial output, driving up inflation to the highest in decades and threatening to push major economies into recession.
The EU has been racing to stockpile gas for the winter, and is cutting fuel consumption and boosting imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The bloc has filled about 71 percent of its storage sites, in line with the five-year average, which has helped keep prices in check in the past few days.
The reduction in Russian pipeline flows to Europe has helped push up LNG prices, increasing costs for the EU and other major buyers, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
“With no easy path to meeting Europe’s rising call on LNG, we expect global prices to remain elevated and volatile,” the analysts said.
Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, was up 1.4 percent at 201.95 euros per megawatt-hour by 8:50am in Amsterdam.
Since supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline were slashed last week, flows from Russia have remained stable. Shipment orders for transit through Ukraine, which initially indicated a potential drop yesterday, changed overnight to levels of the past two months.
One of Nord Stream’s turbines — critical to boosting flows through the link — is still in Germany following repairs in Canada amid a stand-off over its return to Gazprom PJSC.
The Kremlin on Thursday said that it would like to get the unit back, but the company needs documents to show that it is not subject to international sanctions.
Three more turbines that are still in Russia and need maintenance could be subject to the same sanctions risks, Gazprom said.
Traders also remain on edge as several gas facilities that are crucial for Norwegian supplies to the UK and continental Europe are scheduled to start seasonal maintenance next week. The works would add to the market’s tightness.
Still, there is some better supply news from elsewhere. A major export LNG terminal in the US, shut this year after a blast, signaled this week that it could restart in early October at almost full capacity, which should bring a relief to Europe.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it