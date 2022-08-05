GERMANY
Industrial orders dip 0.4%
Industrial orders dipped in June, official figures published yesterday showed, as Europe’s largest economy faced the threat of a recession in the months to come. New orders — which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output — fell 0.4 percent in June from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated. The previous month’s reading was revised to show a drop of 0.2 percent, having previously shown a small improvement. The switch meant the nation had now seen industrial orders drop for five consecutive months.
BANKING
DBS not buying IDBI
DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore’s largest lender that has been investing in India, said buying a stake in government-owned IDBI Bank Ltd is not on its radar, even though it remained bullish about the country’s growth prospects. Chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said the lender is not looking at a deal for the bank. His comments come after Indian media reported that DBS was considering purchasing a stake and held discussions with Indian Ministry of Finance officials in New Delhi. DBS yesterday reported that net income rose 7 percent to S$1.82 billion (US$1.32 billion) in the three months ending June 30.
BANKING
ING profit beats forecasts
ING Groep NV yesterday reported second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates after freeing up provisions for its shrinking business in Russia. Net income in the three months through June totaled 1.18 billion euros (US$1.2 billion), compared with profit expectations of 1.07 billion euros, a statement by the Dutch lender said. Loan loss provisions of 202 million euros were lower than the 509.3 million euros analysts had expected on average. European banks froze their often lucrative businesses in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and ING has pledged to limit the cost for shareholders by gradually unwinding its Russian operations.
SPORTSWEAR
Adidas profit plunges 28%
Adidas AG yesterday said second-quarter operating profit fell 28 percent to 392 million euros, as results suffered from suspending business in Russia, higher supply chain costs, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Vietnam. The German sportswear firm said currency-neutral sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, but net income from continuing operations declined to 360 million euros from 387 million euros in the same period last year. The firm had cut its this year’s outlook last month, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in China, and now expects currency-neutral revenue to grow at a mid to high single-digit percentage this year.
BROKERAGES
Robinhood under probe
Robinhood Markets Inc said it faces a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into the brokerage’s compliance with a short-selling rule. The SEC’s enforcement division requested information about Robinhood’s adherence to Regulation SHO, and matters related to securities lending and fractional shares, the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a filing on Wednesday. The online brokerage, which slashed 23 percent of its workforce this week, has faced several regulatory actions in recent years. On Tuesday, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency arm was fined US$30 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which accused the firm of contravening anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity rules.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four