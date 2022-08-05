World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Industrial orders dip 0.4%

Industrial orders dipped in June, official figures published yesterday showed, as Europe’s largest economy faced the threat of a recession in the months to come. New orders — which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output — fell 0.4 percent in June from the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis calculated. The previous month’s reading was revised to show a drop of 0.2 percent, having previously shown a small improvement. The switch meant the nation had now seen industrial orders drop for five consecutive months.

BANKING

DBS not buying IDBI

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore’s largest lender that has been investing in India, said buying a stake in government-owned IDBI Bank Ltd is not on its radar, even though it remained bullish about the country’s growth prospects. Chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said the lender is not looking at a deal for the bank. His comments come after Indian media reported that DBS was considering purchasing a stake and held discussions with Indian Ministry of Finance officials in New Delhi. DBS yesterday reported that net income rose 7 percent to S$1.82 billion (US$1.32 billion) in the three months ending June 30.

BANKING

ING profit beats forecasts

ING Groep NV yesterday reported second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates after freeing up provisions for its shrinking business in Russia. Net income in the three months through June totaled 1.18 billion euros (US$1.2 billion), compared with profit expectations of 1.07 billion euros, a statement by the Dutch lender said. Loan loss provisions of 202 million euros were lower than the 509.3 million euros analysts had expected on average. European banks froze their often lucrative businesses in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, and ING has pledged to limit the cost for shareholders by gradually unwinding its Russian operations.

SPORTSWEAR

Adidas profit plunges 28%

Adidas AG yesterday said second-quarter operating profit fell 28 percent to 392 million euros, as results suffered from suspending business in Russia, higher supply chain costs, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Vietnam. The German sportswear firm said currency-neutral sales rose 4 percent in the quarter, but net income from continuing operations declined to 360 million euros from 387 million euros in the same period last year. The firm had cut its this year’s outlook last month, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in China, and now expects currency-neutral revenue to grow at a mid to high single-digit percentage this year.

BROKERAGES

Robinhood under probe

Robinhood Markets Inc said it faces a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into the brokerage’s compliance with a short-selling rule. The SEC’s enforcement division requested information about Robinhood’s adherence to Regulation SHO, and matters related to securities lending and fractional shares, the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a filing on Wednesday. The online brokerage, which slashed 23 percent of its workforce this week, has faced several regulatory actions in recent years. On Tuesday, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency arm was fined US$30 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which accused the firm of contravening anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity rules.