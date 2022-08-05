Foreigners cut China debt, dump equities, report says

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds last month and dumped equities for the first time in four months, a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed.

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong US dollar drew away cash, the report released on Wednesday showed.

Chinese debt witnessed outflows of about US$3 billion last month, while US$6 billion exited other emerging markets, IIF estimated.

If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s US$20 trillion bond market.

During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed US$3.5 billion of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of US$2.5 billion in other emerging markets, IIF added.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index declined 7 percent, down every week last month, as domestic COVID-19 flare-ups, property woes and global recession risks weighed on the market.

“China’s A shares saw a range-bound, generally weaker trend since July under both domestic and overseas influences,” China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) said in a note.

Data showed that the world’s second-largest economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, missing market expectations as it grew only 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

While impacts from the Russia-Ukraine war have still not waned, Sino-US tensions over Taiwan mounted as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

“For the coming months, several factors will influence flows dynamics, among these the timing of inflation peaking and the outlook for the Chinese economy will be in focus,” IIF said.

Overseas investors have been reducing holdings of Chinese bonds since February, as diverging monetary policies kept Chinese yields pinned below their US counterparts.

The People’s Bank of China has been easing policy to aid a COVID19-hit economy, while the US Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to fight soaring inflation.