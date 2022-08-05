Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds last month and dumped equities for the first time in four months, a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed.
Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong US dollar drew away cash, the report released on Wednesday showed.
Chinese debt witnessed outflows of about US$3 billion last month, while US$6 billion exited other emerging markets, IIF estimated.
If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s US$20 trillion bond market.
During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed US$3.5 billion of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of US$2.5 billion in other emerging markets, IIF added.
The benchmark CSI 300 Index declined 7 percent, down every week last month, as domestic COVID-19 flare-ups, property woes and global recession risks weighed on the market.
“China’s A shares saw a range-bound, generally weaker trend since July under both domestic and overseas influences,” China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) said in a note.
Data showed that the world’s second-largest economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, missing market expectations as it grew only 0.4 percent from a year earlier.
While impacts from the Russia-Ukraine war have still not waned, Sino-US tensions over Taiwan mounted as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.
“For the coming months, several factors will influence flows dynamics, among these the timing of inflation peaking and the outlook for the Chinese economy will be in focus,” IIF said.
Overseas investors have been reducing holdings of Chinese bonds since February, as diverging monetary policies kept Chinese yields pinned below their US counterparts.
The People’s Bank of China has been easing policy to aid a COVID19-hit economy, while the US Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four