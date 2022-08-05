Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs as costs rise

Walmart Inc is eliminating about 200 corporate jobs as it contends with rising costs, bloated inventories and weakening demand for general merchandise.

The cuts include staffers in last-mile delivery and merchandising, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Walmart will also add an unspecified number of jobs in areas such as e-commerce, health and wellness, and sales and supply chain, one of the people said.

A store employee and a shopper are pictured at a Walmart store in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on July 20. Photo: Reuters

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity, and better position the company for a strong future,” the company said in an e-mail on Wednesday. “At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community.”

The retail giant is tightening its belt a week after slashing its annual profit forecast for the second time in less than three months. US consumers are pulling back on clothing and durable goods purchases, as soaring inflation raises the cost of food and basic items. That is prompting Walmart to cut prices on general merchandise even as grocery sales — which are less profitable for the retailer — continue to rise.

Walmart has more than 100,000 management and professional workers in the US, according to a federal filing. The company, the country’s largest private-sector employer, has a total US workforce of almost 1.6 million people. The job cuts were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Trimming the corporate workforce is not an unusual move for Walmart, said Jennifer Bartashus, a retail analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company eliminated hundreds of corporate jobs around the same time of year in 2020.

“While job cuts are always a difficult decision, Walmart’s growth as a technology-focused company has likely helped introduce more efficiencies and productivity into its operations,” Bartashus said.

Inventories surged during the company’s fiscal first quarter, in part because of a mismatch between customer demand and its merchandise.

Walmart is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 16.