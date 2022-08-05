Business as usual?

The entrance to Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc in Kinmen County is pictured yesterday. The Kinmen County Government yesterday said the alcoholic-beverage maker’s company registration in China remains effective and shipments would continue as usual. On Monday night, China announced that it would bar shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

WARNING: EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL CAN DAMAGE YOUR HEALTH.