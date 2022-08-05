The recent plunge in local life insurers’ net worth does not suggest a downturn in their credit quality, but it highlights the sector’s sensitivity to market volatility and difficulties in capital management, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said yesterday.
Life insurers’ net worth — or shareholders’ equity — tumbled to NT$1.26 trillion (US$42 billion) at the end of June, from NT$2.72 trillion six months earlier, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission last week showed.
“We do not believe the reduction in shareholder equity alone indicates credit deterioration,” Taiwan Ratings said, blaming the value erosion on falling bond prices amid interest rate hikes.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
Local life insurers have a high exposure to US dollar-denominated fixed-income markets, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that it believed bond prices would not pick up anytime soon as US interest rates remain on an upward trajectory.
Since the bond investments are held to match long-term liabilities, they cannot be disposed of as freely as investments intended to be traded, the ratings agency said.
“If insurers suffer heavy unrecoverable investment losses amid persistent capital erosion, we would deem that as a credit-negative development,” it said, citing the writing-off of fixed-income securities with weak asset quality as an example.
Still, local life insurers display a chronic asset-liability mismatch, namely its high investment portfolio exposure to US dollar-based assets is not matched by US dollar-denominated insurance liabilities, Taiwan Ratings said, calling the mismatch a major credit weakness for the sector.
Most local insurers’ policy liabilities remain Taiwan-based.
Recent market volatility demands an effective management mechanism, which would allow life insurers to monitor the interest-rate sensitivity of their investment profile and the matching needs of their insurance liabilities, the ratings agency said.
Such a mechanism would serve as a critical foundation for the insurers to reap the benefits of interest rate hikes and be better prepared for upcoming changes in the capital supervisory regime, it added.
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
