South Korea’s residential property prices are likely to drop by up to 2.8 percent in two years with a full percentage point hike in policy interest rate, a research paper by the central bank said yesterday.
While other variables, including the size of new apartment supplies and mortgage rules, could affect property prices, the Bank of Korea (BOK) research focused on analyzing the impact on prices from changes in policy rate solely.
“With a 100-basis-point hike in policy interest rate, results from our analysis on the impact of residential property prices show prices could decline by 0.4 percent to 4.7 percent within a year, and by 0.9 percent to 2.8 percent in two years,” the report said.
Photo: Reuters
The report comes as prices of Seoul apartments in the last week of last month reported their sharpest decline in almost three years, while nationwide transaction volumes dropped to a record low in the first half of this year, Korea Real Estate Board data showed.
Consumer prices last month advanced 6.3 percent from a year earlier, quickening from 6 percent in June and matching estimates, government data showed on Tuesday.
The central bank raised its benchmark policy rate on July 13 by an unprecedented half-a-percentage point to 2.25 percent, as widely expected, following five previous hikes of 25 basis points.
The BOK is widely expected to hike interest rates a few more times this year until the policy rate touches 2.75 percent or 3 percent.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it