INDONESIA
Tourism workers strike
Hundreds of Indonesian tourism workers were on strike yesterday over a hefty hike in ticket prices to see the country’s famous Komodo dragons, a move the government says is to preserve the habitat of one of the world’s largest lizards. The fee to access two of the main islands of the Komodo national park shot up 18 times overnight to 3.75 million rupiah (US$252.33) on Monday, a jump that local workers said would scare off tourists and see their incomes dry up. The nation is home to about 3,300 rare Komodo dragons, which can grow up to 3m in length and can kill large prey with a single venomous bite.
ENERGY
Japanese firms book losses
Japanese trading giants Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp wrote off a combined ￥218 billion (US$1.67 billion) linked to their investments in a Russian liquefied natural gas project. Mitsui cut the fair value of its investments in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant by ￥136.6 billion from the level at the end of March, it said in a regulatory filing yesterday, while Mitsubishi recorded a ￥81.1 billion drop. The two companies together own a 22.5 percent stake in the project, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed must be transferred to a new Russian company. Shell PLC is the only other foreign investor in Sakhalin-2 with a 27.5 percent stake, with the remaining half held by Gazprom PJSC.
AIRLINES
BA limits ticket sales
.British Airways (BA) has halted ticket sales on short-haul flights from Heathrow until Monday following the London airport’s decision to cap capacity and tackle widespread disruption and cancellations. The IAG SA-owned airline said the sales suspension on domestic and European destinations was designed to allow existing customers to rebook flights when needed. Heathrow, like Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, has told airlines to limit the number of tickets they sell over the summer, after it capped the number of passengers flying from the hub at 100,000 a day to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple bonds to fund buyback
Apple Inc tapped the US high-grade bond market on Monday with a US$5.5 billion sale in four parts. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in the 150 basis points range, people familiar with the deal said. The order book for the sale peaked at more than US$23 billion, a person with knowledge of the demand said. Proceeds from the bond sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including the financing of share buybacks and dividends, the people said.
GAMING
Activision sales fall 15%
Activision Blizzard Inc, the biggest US video game publisher, reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, but adjusted sales declined 15 percent from a year ago due to a soft Call of Duty launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry overall. Activision, which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft Corp, brought in adjusted revenue in the second quarter of US$1.64 billion, compared with analysts’ average projection of US$1.6 billion. Adjusted revenue excludes deferred sales from online purchases. Adjusted earnings per share were US$0.47, almost 50 percent lower than a year earlier.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it