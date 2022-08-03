World Business Quick Take

INDONESIA

Tourism workers strike

Hundreds of Indonesian tourism workers were on strike yesterday over a hefty hike in ticket prices to see the country’s famous Komodo dragons, a move the government says is to preserve the habitat of one of the world’s largest lizards. The fee to access two of the main islands of the Komodo national park shot up 18 times overnight to 3.75 million rupiah (US$252.33) on Monday, a jump that local workers said would scare off tourists and see their incomes dry up. The nation is home to about 3,300 rare Komodo dragons, which can grow up to 3m in length and can kill large prey with a single venomous bite.

ENERGY

Japanese firms book losses

Japanese trading giants Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp wrote off a combined ￥218 billion (US$1.67 billion) linked to their investments in a Russian liquefied natural gas project. Mitsui cut the fair value of its investments in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant by ￥136.6 billion from the level at the end of March, it said in a regulatory filing yesterday, while Mitsubishi recorded a ￥81.1 billion drop. The two companies together own a 22.5 percent stake in the project, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed must be transferred to a new Russian company. Shell PLC is the only other foreign investor in Sakhalin-2 with a 27.5 percent stake, with the remaining half held by Gazprom PJSC.

AIRLINES

BA limits ticket sales

.British Airways (BA) has halted ticket sales on short-haul flights from Heathrow until Monday following the London airport’s decision to cap capacity and tackle widespread disruption and cancellations. The IAG SA-owned airline said the sales suspension on domestic and European destinations was designed to allow existing customers to rebook flights when needed. Heathrow, like Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, has told airlines to limit the number of tickets they sell over the summer, after it capped the number of passengers flying from the hub at 100,000 a day to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple bonds to fund buyback

Apple Inc tapped the US high-grade bond market on Monday with a US$5.5 billion sale in four parts. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in the 150 basis points range, people familiar with the deal said. The order book for the sale peaked at more than US$23 billion, a person with knowledge of the demand said. Proceeds from the bond sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including the financing of share buybacks and dividends, the people said.

GAMING

Activision sales fall 15%

Activision Blizzard Inc, the biggest US video game publisher, reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, but adjusted sales declined 15 percent from a year ago due to a soft Call of Duty launch last fall and a slow year for the gaming industry overall. Activision, which is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft Corp, brought in adjusted revenue in the second quarter of US$1.64 billion, compared with analysts’ average projection of US$1.6 billion. Adjusted revenue excludes deferred sales from online purchases. Adjusted earnings per share were US$0.47, almost 50 percent lower than a year earlier.