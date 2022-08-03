South Korea’s inflation accelerated further last month, underscoring the central bank’s need to keep raising interest rates to try to rein in mounting price pressures.
Consumer prices advanced 6.3 percent from a year earlier, quickening from 6 percent in June and matching estimates, government data showed yesterday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong said a day earlier that the central bank would likely raise rates by 25 basis points this month, while declining to rule out a bigger increase.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Policymakers expect price growth would remain elevated for a few months before beginning to decelerate.
Risks to that outlook include an intensification of Russia’s war on Ukraine or a flaring of other geopolitical flashpoints.
Inflation came in largely in line with projections and would stay above 6 percent for some time to come, the central bank said in a statement after the release.
The war, global commodity prices and summer climate conditions, such as typhoons or heat, add to uncertainties for the price outlook, it said.
The latest inflation report also showed that consumer prices rose 0.5 percent last month, compared with the prior month, with core inflation coming in at 4.5 percent versus the prior year.
The BOK’s next rate decision is on Aug. 25.
Policymakers hiked by a half-percentage point last month, joining global counterparts including the US Federal Reserve, in opting for outsized increases.
Rising consumer prices have added pressure to wages, spurring disputes between workers and employers in some of the country’s key industries, such as automobiles and shipbuilding.
“Pressure on the BOK to raise rates, like the Fed, again will be strong if previous hikes fail to suppress wage growth and oil prices rise again,” Korea Economic Research Institute economist Lee Seung-suk said. “Inflation has been causing wages to increase and now wages will start to fuel inflation,” Lee said.
He estimates inflation increases 0.6 percent for every 1 percent rise in wages.
A year into its tightening cycle, the BOK is increasingly wary of risks to the economy, including the potential for a global recession as the Fed intensifies rate increases and Russia’s war keeps energy prices elevated.
COVID-19 lockdowns in China are also piling stress on international supply chains and weakening demand for South Korean products.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it