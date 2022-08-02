HONG KONG
Economy contracts 1.4%
The territory’s economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, with the financial hub facing mounting headwinds as interest rates rise and global trade weakens. GDP declined 1.4 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to advance estimates released by the government yesterday. The number was worse than the median forecast for a 0.2 percent decline. Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said exports, consumption and investments have come under pressure, all of which would compel the territory to “inevitably revise down” its full-year forecast of 1 to 2 percent in the middle of next month.
EUROZONE
Manufacturing activity falls
Manufacturing activity across the eurozone contracted last month, with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed yesterday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. S&P Global’s final manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.8 from June’s 52.1, just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6, but its first time below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction since June 2020. An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due tomorrow and seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to a more than two-year low of 46.3. It was 49.3 in June.
SOUTH KOREA
Exports extend gains
The country’s exports extended gains last month, suggesting ongoing resilience in a global economy that is under pressure from elevated energy prices, rising interest rates and China’s COVID-19 restrictions. Overseas shipments climbed 9.4 percent from a year earlier, just shy of a forecast 10 percent gain, government data showed yesterday. Average daily shipments, which take into account one fewer business day than a year earlier, rose 14.1 percent, it said. The country’s overall imports advanced 21.8 percent last month, resulting in the second-largest trade deficit on records dating back to 2000, and the longest monthly streak of shortfalls since the 2008 global financial crisis.
INDONESIA
Inflation approaches 5%
The country’s consumer prices jumped 4.94 percent last month, the most in nearly seven years, the national statistics agency said yesterday. It beat the median forecast of 4.82 percent in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and marked the second straight month that it has breached Bank Indonesia’s 2 to 4 percent target. However, core inflation — the metric watched by the central bank in deciding on its interest-rate policy — crept up to 2.86 percent last month, still in the lower half of the monetary authority’s target range.
AVIATION
ANA returns to profit
Japan’s biggest airline, All Nippon Airways Co (ANA), yesterday posted a quarterly net profit for the first time in two-and-a-half years as the sector recovers from the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation of COVID-19 measures in Japan and other countries increased demand for domestic and international travel, ANA said, with a cheaper yen also providing a boost. In the April-to-June period, the company logged a net profit of ￥1 billion (US$7.6 million), following nine consecutive quarters of losses beginning in January-March 2020, when the virus started to cause havoc worldwide.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
One prototype air taxi suffered a software glitch, lost control and nosed into a field. Another’s computer erroneously thought it was on the ground, shutting off power in flight and plunging it into the pavement. Batteries on two more burst into flames. The race to develop a new family of flying machines to whisk people and cargo across traffic-choked cities has drawn billions of US dollars of investment and vast promise, but some of the biggest names in aviation have had accidents during testing,a Bloomberg review of reports dating back to 2018 showed. They include Boeing Co and its subsidiary, Aurora