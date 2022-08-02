Lufthansa faces more turmoil as pilots back strikes

LABOR DISPUTE: The vote in favor of strikes would not immediately lead to labor action, but serves as a warning to Lufthansa to consider pilots’ needs, a union said

Deutsche Lufthansa AG might face further disruption after its pilots voted for strikes if they are considered necessary to force a wage deal, a move that could unleash another wave of cancelations unless the airline’s negotiators and labor representatives can settle their differences.

The VC pilots’ union on Sunday voted overwhelmingly in favor of walkouts, meaning Lufthansa could be hit with stoppages as soon as this month.

Strikes would trigger additional cancelations on top of the 7,000 flights the company has scratched this summer due to staffing shortages.

A Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft approaches for landing at Frankfurt International Airport in Germany on Aug. 13 last year. Photo: AP

“This positive ballot does not yet necessarily lead to strike action,” the union said in an e-mailed statement. “But it is an unmistakable signal to Lufthansa to take the needs of cockpit staff seriously.”

A Lufthansa spokesperson said by e-mail that the company respects the vote result and is continuing to rely on “constructive discussions” to resolve the conflict.

Further talks with VC have been arranged, the spokesperson said, declining to specify when they will take place.

Pilot strikes at Europe’s biggest airline would add to a summer of chaos across the continent, where airports and airlines have struggled to accommodate a surge in bookings compared with the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown.

Having initially avoided walkouts that have plagued rivals like Ryanair Holdings PLC, Lufthansa’s management is facing action from its various labor unions. The carrier last week canceled about 1,000 flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs due to industrial action by ground staff.

“We need a modern and fair, internationally competitive remuneration structure,” Marcel Groels, the VC’s chief negotiator, said on Sunday by e-mail. “In the interest of our passengers, too, Lufthansa must show a serious willingness to find solutions.”

Surging German inflation is leading workers across the economy to demand higher pay, bringing the threat of strikes in several sectors. Lufthansa’s pilots are demanding wage increases to help offset the near double-digit rise in consumer prices.

After surviving a pandemic that pushed the carrier to the brink of insolvency, Lufthansa faces a swell of anger from employees who say they have borne the brunt of drastic cost cuts that they say put Lufthansa’s branding as a premium carrier at risk.

Chief executive officer Carsten Spohr has pledged to boost the airline’s earnings margin to a minimum of 8 percent by 2024, a move he said was needed to reduce debt.

Disputes with worker representatives suggest Spohr might have trouble reaching those goals as he tries to balance the need for more staff with a push to cut costs.

Still, the airline last month said that it returned to profitability in the second quarter of this year, benefiting from surging travel demand that has forced the sector to raise fares and limit seat availability.