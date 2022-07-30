The IMF has lowered its growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region this year to 4.2 percent — 0.7 percentage points lower than it expected in April, and well below the region’s 6.5 percent growth last year.
The fund also cut its forecast for the area for next year to 4.6 percent, down by 0.5 percentage points.
Much of the downgrade reflects the ongoing spillover from shocks including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s economic slowdown and rising global interest rates.
“Risks that we highlighted in our April forecast — including tightening financial conditions associated with rising central bank interest rates in the United States and commodity prices surging because of the war in Ukraine — are materializing,” Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “That in turn is compounding the regional growth spillovers from China’s slowdown.”
China is tipped to expand by 3.3 percent, the IMF said, down from its 4.4 percent growth projection in April.
The IMF expects the world’s second-largest economy to record 4.6 percent growth next year, a reduction of 0.5 percentage points that reflects the hit from China’s “zero COVID-19” policy and a real-estate slump.
The IMF added that there would be sizable spillovers on regional trading partners.
“Japan and [South] Korea, the two largest regional economies integrated closely with global supply chains and China, will also see growth slow on weaker external demand and disruptions to supply chains,” Srinivasan wrote.
Increased trade policy uncertainty and a fraying of supply chains are also “expected to delay the economic recovery and exacerbate scarring from the pandemic in Asia,” Srinivasan wrote. “While growth is weakening, Asian inflation pressures are rising, driven by a global surge in food and fuel costs resulting from the war and related sanctions.”
Still, the IMF noted some signs of a rebound in economic activity in the region as some pandemic restrictions on mobility are gradually eased.
“The resilience of manufacturing and rebound in tourism is supporting a gradual rebound in Malaysia, Thailand and the Pacific island countries,” Srinivasan wrote.
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
Sixteen-year-olds going crazy over their favorite Bollywood actor is one thing, but teenagers behaving hysterically on seeing a science tutor on stage? That is the kind of superstardom that Alakh Pandey, the 30-year-old cofounder of Physics Wallah, has built up in India’s small cities and villages, starting eight years ago with nothing more than a white board and a YouTube channel, which has since been viewed 1.4 billion times. With more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, Pandey’s low-cost tutoring app — known as PW — became a unicorn last month with a US$1.1 billion valuation. It raised US$100
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to launch services from Taoyuan to Singapore later this month and is planning to offer more weekly flights to Southeast Asia, as it expects a rebound in travel demand, the carrier said on Friday. StarLux is optimistic that international travel will recover in the second half of the year, as Taiwan has begun relaxing COVID-19 border controls, general manager Glenn Chai (翟健華) said. The airline wants to provide more flights to satisfy rising demand, he added. The carrier is to offer three flights per week from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, as the city-state has