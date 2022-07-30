Last month’s central bank minutes held a surprise for readers: Two members offered dissenting opinions during the “unanimous” decision to increase interest rates by 12.5 basis points in June.
The central bank, known for having authoritative leaders in the past, released the minutes of its June 16 policy meeting on Thursday.
An initial statement said that the decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by 12.5 basis points was unanimous.
Photo: CNA
However, details of the policy board’s meeting reveal a very different story.
The main point of contention during the meeting was whether to raise rates by 12.5 basis points or the 25 basis points most economists expected. Two members of the board vociferously opposed their peers’ arguments for the smaller increase in a rare example of dissent on the policymaking board, which typically signs off on rate decisions in union.
One member argued the planned hike would be insufficient, saying the central bank should stand its ground to prevent a worsening of inflation expectations and an increased risk of recession.
The member further expressed dissatisfaction that the central bank had not taken additional action on mortgage terms over the past two quarters as housing prices were skyrocketing.
Another raised a concern that the 12.5 basis point rate hike would cause a bigger spread compared with US rates, resulting in greater downward pressure on the New Taiwan dollar and worsening imported inflation.
In the end, the majority in favor of the smaller hike won the argument.
The bank justified the move by saying that a more aggressive increase would hurt economically vulnerable businesses and workers, but would do little to alleviate the supply-side factors driving Taiwan’s rising inflation, such as the higher costs of fuel and food.
Despite their objections, the two dissenters ended up voting in line with their colleagues, avoiding the appearance of a contentious decision.
The fact that their objections were prominently featured in the minutes is notable in itself.
The central bank has been criticized for attempting to downplay internal dissent and maintain the image of unanimity since it began releasing minutes from its policy meetings five years ago in an effort to improve transparency.
A group of current and former policy board members last year released a statement expressing frustration that their objections to the central bank’s currency policy were not reflected in the minutes of board meetings.
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
Sixteen-year-olds going crazy over their favorite Bollywood actor is one thing, but teenagers behaving hysterically on seeing a science tutor on stage? That is the kind of superstardom that Alakh Pandey, the 30-year-old cofounder of Physics Wallah, has built up in India’s small cities and villages, starting eight years ago with nothing more than a white board and a YouTube channel, which has since been viewed 1.4 billion times. With more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, Pandey’s low-cost tutoring app — known as PW — became a unicorn last month with a US$1.1 billion valuation. It raised US$100
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to launch services from Taoyuan to Singapore later this month and is planning to offer more weekly flights to Southeast Asia, as it expects a rebound in travel demand, the carrier said on Friday. StarLux is optimistic that international travel will recover in the second half of the year, as Taiwan has begun relaxing COVID-19 border controls, general manager Glenn Chai (翟健華) said. The airline wants to provide more flights to satisfy rising demand, he added. The carrier is to offer three flights per week from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, as the city-state has