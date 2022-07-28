GERMANY
Sentiment drops to new low
Consumer sentiment has plunged to an all-time low, a key survey showed yesterday, as the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine has Europe’s biggest economy bracing for a painful recession. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-30.6 points for next month, the lowest level since its records began in 1991, following a revised reading of minus-27.7 points for this year. Concerns are also growing that reduced Russian gas deliveries would have a catastrophic effect this winter. The GfK survey found that respondents’ income expectations had dipped to a new record low.
AUSTRALIA
Inflation points to rate hike
Inflation rose further, data released yesterday showed, indicating an increased likelihood of the central bank next week hiking interest rates for a fourth consecutive month. Inflation in the year through last month was 6.1 percent, up from 5.1 percent in the year through March, the Bureau of Statistics said. Inflation only rose 3.5 percent in the last calendar year. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that inflation would rise further. “We are not surprised to see inflation north of 6 percent, but it’s still confronting,” Chalmers said. “Inflation is high and rising. It will get tougher before it starts to ease.”
AIRLINES
Strike spurs cancelations
More than 1,000 Deutsche Lufthansa AG flights yesterday were canceled because of a one-day strike by the airline’s German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. At least 47 connections had been canceled on Tuesday, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also canceled in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart and Cologne.
LUXURY GOODS
LVMH sales, profit jump
The world’s top luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE on Tuesday said that sales and profits jumped in the first half of the year despite the uncertain economic environment. While China has driven growth in the luxury sector in the past few years, the group, whose brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Givenchy and TAG Heuer, said that a sharp rebound in Europe and the US helped propel gains. Net profits for January through last month were 6.5 billion euros (US$6.59 billion), a 23 percent jump from “record” earnings a year earlier. Sales rose 28 percent to 36.7 billion euros, while gross margin improved 1.3 percentage points to 27.9 percent, LVMH said.
APPAREL
Adidas issues profit warning
Adidas AG on Tuesday issued a profit warning after its sales were hit by lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China, offsetting strong momentum in its key Western markets. The German sneaker company said although its second-quarter results were “somewhat ahead of expectations,” with strong growth in Western markets, the recovery in Greater China was slower than expected. Sales would now rise by mid to high single-digit percentages on a currency-neutral basis this fiscal year, down from previous guidance that they would grow 11 to 13 percent, the company said.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,