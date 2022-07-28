World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Sentiment drops to new low

Consumer sentiment has plunged to an all-time low, a key survey showed yesterday, as the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine has Europe’s biggest economy bracing for a painful recession. Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus-30.6 points for next month, the lowest level since its records began in 1991, following a revised reading of minus-27.7 points for this year. Concerns are also growing that reduced Russian gas deliveries would have a catastrophic effect this winter. The GfK survey found that respondents’ income expectations had dipped to a new record low.

AUSTRALIA

Inflation points to rate hike

Inflation rose further, data released yesterday showed, indicating an increased likelihood of the central bank next week hiking interest rates for a fourth consecutive month. Inflation in the year through last month was 6.1 percent, up from 5.1 percent in the year through March, the Bureau of Statistics said. Inflation only rose 3.5 percent in the last calendar year. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that inflation would rise further. “We are not surprised to see inflation north of 6 percent, but it’s still confronting,” Chalmers said. “Inflation is high and rising. It will get tougher before it starts to ease.”

AIRLINES

Strike spurs cancelations

More than 1,000 Deutsche Lufthansa AG flights yesterday were canceled because of a one-day strike by the airline’s German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. At least 47 connections had been canceled on Tuesday, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also canceled in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart and Cologne.

LUXURY GOODS

LVMH sales, profit jump

The world’s top luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE on Tuesday said that sales and profits jumped in the first half of the year despite the uncertain economic environment. While China has driven growth in the luxury sector in the past few years, the group, whose brands include Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Givenchy and TAG Heuer, said that a sharp rebound in Europe and the US helped propel gains. Net profits for January through last month were 6.5 billion euros (US$6.59 billion), a 23 percent jump from “record” earnings a year earlier. Sales rose 28 percent to 36.7 billion euros, while gross margin improved 1.3 percentage points to 27.9 percent, LVMH said.

APPAREL

Adidas issues profit warning

Adidas AG on Tuesday issued a profit warning after its sales were hit by lockdowns and consumer boycotts in China, offsetting strong momentum in its key Western markets. The German sneaker company said although its second-quarter results were “somewhat ahead of expectations,” with strong growth in Western markets, the recovery in Greater China was slower than expected. Sales would now rise by mid to high single-digit percentages on a currency-neutral basis this fiscal year, down from previous guidance that they would grow 11 to 13 percent, the company said.