German automaker Mercedes-Benz AG yesterday said it was upgrading its forecast for full-year sales as its decision to focus on top-of-the-range models begins to pay off despite supply constraints in the industry.
The Stuttgart-based group said in a statement that its net profit inched forward to 3.2 billion euros (US$3.25 billion) in the second quarter of this year from 3.1 billion euros a year earlier on a 7 percent increase in revenue to 36.4 billion euros.
However, unit sales declined 7 percent in the period from April to last month, as a shortage of semiconductors — a key component in vehicles’ electrical systems — put the brakes on production.
Photo: AFP
Mercedes said its resilient revenue figures resulted from its decision to focus on higher-end models with larger margins.
The luxury automaker said it was raising its revenue outlook for the full year to “significantly above” the 167.9 billion euros it booked last year.
Mercedes also raised its forecast for underlying or operating profit.
Chief executive officer Ola Kallenius said the group had managed the bottlenecks in supply, as well as “increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has clouded the outlook for the European economy and raised fears of a recession, as Moscow threatens to cut off gas supplies to the continent.
Mercedes, whose home market would be acutely affected by a shutdown in gas supplies, said it was looking at ways of “substituting the use of natural gas in vehicle production.”
The automaker said it could reduce its usage by “around 50 percent.”
Mercedes was also steeling itself against a general economic downturn, but had “good reasons to remain confident, with ongoing strong demand,” Kallenius said.
